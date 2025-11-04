A former Hawks executive is being charged with a $3.8 million embezzlement scheme

After a 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, the Hawks are 3-4 this season. Recently, a former employee was in the news for the wrong reasons.

Lester Jones worked at the Atlanta Hawks’ corporate office from March 2016 to June 2025. He spent nearly a decade with the team, and the recent news about Jones was shocking. According to league insiders, Lester Jones is being charged with fraud and embezzlement of $3.8 million from the Hawks. Jones was charged in Georgia just last week.

How much time will Lester Jones serve after he was caught through a team-backed audit?

Former Hawks exec Lester Jones has been charged with stealing $3.8M from the team — allegedly using fake expenses to fund trips to the Bahamas, Hawaii, Thailand, and Switzerland, plus luxury gifts for a coworker, per @MikeVorkunov pic.twitter.com/a9HRjis3eE — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 4, 2025



The Athletic was first to report the charges against former Hawks employee Lester Jones. He was the team’s senior vice president of financial planning and analysis. After being charged and arrested, Jones is no longer employed by the Hawks. Jones was charged last week in Georgia for an “alleged embezzlement scheme to defraud the Hawks of $3.8 million.” The 46-year-old is accused of “manipulating financial reports and doctoring emails to illicitly use his Hawks corporate card.”

Lester Jones would use the team’s money to pay for trips to Hawaii, Thailand, Switzerland, and other exotic locations. Additionally, Jones was buying Louis Vuitton apparel and jewelry. According to The Athletic, Lester Jones pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. His crimes were uncovered through a team-backed audit.

Former Hawks exec Lester Jones has been charged with stealing $3.8 Million from the team pic.twitter.com/oG4A2BQsBz — IXIIFY (@ixiify) November 4, 2025

In Janurary 2025, Lester Jones sent a request to the team’s accounting department. Jones wanted the Hawks to pay for a $229,968.76 American Express bill for a stay at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. Reports said this charge took place when the Hawks were in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup. At the time, everything was normal, and the Hawks paid the bill for Lester Jones. However, federal prosecutors detailed that there is no record of Jones staying in the Wynn Hotel at that time.

This is all part of an elaborate embezzlement scheme in which Lester Jones allegedly stole $3.8 million over a year. Authorities noted that Lester Jones controlled the Hawks’ American Express card account. He had multiple corporate cards with Atlanta. On top of this, Lester Jones was in an alleged romantic relationship with another team employee. It’s unknown if the woman knew Jones was buying her gifts illegally. The Hawks have yet to release a statement regarding this $3.8 million embezzlement from a former employee.