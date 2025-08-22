ABA Star Larry Jones Dies At Age 83

Larry Jones, a former star guard from East High School who was recruited by the University of Toledo and played eight seasons in the NBA and ABA, died Aug. 16 at age 83.

Jones, a 2011 inductee into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame, spent his pro career in the ABA starring for the Denver Rockets, Floridians, Utah Stars, and Dallas Chaparrals.

He played two seasons in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers and finished his playing career with the Munich Eagles in Germany in 1975 before playing one game for the Wilkes-Barre Barons of the Eastern Basketball Association in 1975-76.

At East High, Jones was a late bloomer as a forward listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. He later switched positions to shooting guard at the collegiate level.

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rocket legend Larry Jones for his recent passing. Larry was one of the best to ever put on a Rocket uniform and went on to play 10 years in the NBA & ABA. #RIP https://t.co/CmtXlmeFl7 — Toledo Men’s Basketball (@Toledo_MBB) August 21, 2025



During a 2024 appearance on the “Be A Baller” podcast, Jones recalled being cut multiple times from East’s varsity team before improving his game the summer prior to his senior season.

After a breakout senior season, he earned a scholarship to play for the University of Toledo. He starred for the Rockets, becoming an all-MAC first team selection in 1962.

Per College Basketball Reference, Jones finished his collegiate career with 1,315 points and 564 rebounds in 63 games across four seasons (1960-64), averaging 20.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the field.

Jones Was Selected 30th Overall By 76ers In 1964 Draft

Jones was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the fifth round of the 1963 NBA draft but returned to Toledo for his senior season. He was then selected by the 76ers in the third round of the 1964 draft.

The Sixers assigned him to Wilkes Barre of the Eastern Professional Basketball League, and he averaged 20 points per game in 1965 before making his NBA debut for the 76ers as an injury replacement to finish the season.

Jones then signed with Denver during the offseason.

“Players of today can pay cash for about any car they want,” Jones told Irv Moss of The Denver Post in 2016. “My first contract with the Rockets was for $10,000 and a $3,000 bonus. I could buy new front tires for my car after the season and new tires for the back of my car if we made the playoffs.”

His playoff check was reportedly worth $1,500.

Jones Received Four ABA All-Star, Three All-ABA First-Team Selections

During his second ABA season with the Rockets, Jones averaged 28.4 points per game and became the first ABA player to score 2,000 points in a season.

In 1968-69 season, he set a league record with 23 straight games scoring at least 30 points, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Jones went on to become a four-time ABA All-Star, three-time All-ABA First-Team standout, and was chosen as the ABA Players Association’s first president.

In 551 career ABA and NBA regular-season games, Jones averaged 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 34.4 minutes per contest while shooting 45.3% from the floor, 27.7% from deep, and 79.3% at the foul line.

He was the first ABA player to reach 5,000 career points.

Following his playing career, Jones became an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons before taking a head coaching position with the Las Vegas Dealers of the Western Basketball Association.

Jones also coached Franklin University for one season (1982-83) and joined the Women’s Professional Basketball League as director of player personnel before taking a general manager/head coach position in 1984 with the WPBL’s Columbus Minks.