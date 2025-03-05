ACC Tournament 2025: Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream

The 2025 ACC Tournament bracket will soon be released ahead of March Madness as the 2024-25 college basketball regular season comes to an end.

2025 ACC Tournament Is The 72nd Edition

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament this week is being held in Greensboro, North Carolina, while Spectrum Center in Charlotte will be hosting the men’s tournament. This year’s ACC Tournament for men’s basketball will be the 72nd edition of the tournament and 14th edition held in Charlotte.

This season with the addition of Stanford, California, and SMU, the bottom three teams in the conference will miss the tournament and have their season end on Saturday.

Based on the current standings, Miami and Boston College are eliminated, while last March’s champion, North Carolina State, needs a few wins this week and help to get in.

The men’s conference tournament begins with three first-round matchups on March 11 and concludes with the championship game on March 15.

Furthermore, the ACC Tournament champion secures an automatic bid into the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which includes 31 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.

The full NCAA Tournament field will be finalized on Sunday, March 16, and the bracket will be revealed during the March Madness Selection Show on CBS.

The ACC standings are featured below, along with the full schedule for the 2025 ACC Tournament.

2025 ACC Conference Standings

TEAM CONF HOME AWAY NTRL Duke 18-1 10-0 8-1 1-2 Clemson 16-2 6-3 8-1 2-0 Louisville 16-2 7-1 9-1 2-1 SMU 12-6 5-4 7-2 3-0 North Carolina 12-6 8-1 4-5 2-3 Wake Forest 12-7 6-3 6-4 2-1 Stanford 11-7 9-1 2-6 0-2 Georgia Tech 9-9 7-2 2-7 0-1 Virginia Tech 8-10 3-6 5-4 0-4 Florida State 7-11 5-4 2-7 4-0 Pitt 7-11 5-4 2-7 1-1 Virginia 7-11 3-6 4-5 1-2 California 6-12 5-5 1-7 0-1 Notre Dame 6-12 4-4 2-8 0-3 Syracuse 6-12 4-5 2-7 0-3 Boston College 4-14 4-5 0-9 3-1 NC State 4-14 4-5 0-9 0-2 Miami 2-16 2-7 0-9 0-4

Updated through March 4.

2025 ACC Tournament Schedule

Note: All times eastern.

First round (Tues., March 11)

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 2 p.m. | ACCN

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 4:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 7 p.m. | ACCN

Second round (Wed., March 12)

Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2/U

Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2/U

Quarterfinals (Thurs., March 13)

Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. | ESPN/2

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/2

Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/2

Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN/2

Semifinals (Fri., March 14)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN/2

Final (Sat., March 15)

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

How To Watch 2025 ACC Tournament

The 2025 ACC Tournament will be available to watch via ACCN, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. All three first-round matchups will be televised by ACCN, while the rest of the ACC Tournament games will air live through ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. The ACC Tournament Championship will broadcast live on ESPN.