Aces’ A’ja Wilson was named the first four-time MVP in WNBA history

In the midst of their 2025 playoff run, one Las Vegas Aces player made WNBA history. For the fourth time sicne the 2020 season, A’ja Wilson was named MVP of the WNBA.

She now stands alone as the only woman in league history to win the award four times. Wilson was surprised by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during practice over the weekend. Additionally, her boyfriend, Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, was there to deliver the award. A’ja Wilson joins Cynthia Cooper as the only players to win back-to-back MVP awards.

A’ja Wilson continues to make her case as one of the most dominant players in WNBA history

HISTORY MADE 🏆 A’ja Wilson is the 2025 WNBA @Kia Most Valuable Player — the first player in league history to win 4 MVPs.#KiaMVP | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/0RiBhedjyM — WNBA (@WNBA) September 21, 2025



With the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, the Aces selected A’ja Wilson out of South Carolina. The 29-year-old is currently playing in her eighth professional season. Since entering the league, Wilson has been a dominant force for Las Vegas. She won Rookie of the Year in 2018 and has continued to stack awards sicne then. Over her career, Wilson is a seven-time all-star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time scoring champ.

Over the weekend, A’ja Wilson was presented with her fourth WNBA MVP trophy. She now stands alone as the only woman in league history to win four times. Wilson passed Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson. To win MVP in 2025, A’ja Wilson beat out Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. Wilson had 51 first-place votes compared to Collier’s 18.

Bam Adebayo surprised his girlfriend A’ja Wilson with her FOURTH WNBA MVP trophy 🥹❤️ (via @WNBA, @LVAces , @NBA) pic.twitter.com/BWOq078bNA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2025

A’ja Wilson’s 23.4 points and 2.3 blocks per game led the WNBA in the 2025 regular season. She also added 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon showed high praise for A’ja Wilson when speaking to reporters from ESPN. Hammom believes Wilson could win four more MVPs by the time her career is over. Wilson just turned 29 in August.

Currently, the Las Vegas Aces are in the middle of a playoff run. In the first round, they beat the Storm 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals. Las Vegas dropped Game 1 vs. the Fever 89-73 on Sunday. Game 2 is Tuesday evening. A’ja Wilson and the Aces will be eager to tie the series at one game apiece. The Aces are trying to win their third championship in the last four seasons. That would make them a dynasty in the WNBA. How far can A’ja Wilson carry her team?