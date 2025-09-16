Adam Silver Discusses NBA Expansion and Media Future

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed several key topics last week following the league’s Board of Governors meeting. Expansion, media rights, and league integrity dominated his annual press conference.

Expansion Talk: U.S. vs. Europe

Silver said domestic expansion remains under review, with Las Vegas and Seattle still viewed as the most likely destinations. However, he stressed that nothing is imminent after the completion of new media-rights deals and the latest collective bargaining agreement.

“The fact is (there’s) no new news to report today on domestic expansion, but it’s something we continue to look at,” Silver said. He explained that the league has done deeper evaluations of economic models, aided by the clarity provided by long-term broadcast contracts.

European expansion carries intrigue but also significant challenges. Clubs like Real Madrid and Olympiacos already enjoy strong brands under major soccer organizations. Salary-cap differences and competitive balance remain obstacles. Silver framed Europe and U.S. expansion as “two independent work streams.”

Broadcast Future Shifts Toward Streaming

The NBA’s new broadcast landscape will feature ESPN, Amazon, and NBC. Silver praised the collaboration between the partners and highlighted streaming as the league’s next major frontier.

“We talked with them and among our owners on issues around streaming, the opportunities that present for our league over time to customize the telecast to do a better job engaging with our fans,” Silver said.

Still, costs may burden fans. To watch every game, viewers could need Amazon Prime, Peacock, and ESPN access. Regional sports networks, many of which have gone bankrupt, appear less central to the league’s future. Silver said more games are already returning to local broadcast television.

Kawhi Leonard Investigation

The commissioner also addressed the investigation into Kawhi Leonard’s reported $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration. A New York law firm is handling the case.

“The burden is on the league if we’re going to discipline a team, an owner, a player or any constituent members of the league,” Silver said. He noted his “very broad” powers, including fines, suspensions, and draft-pick forfeitures.

Silver emphasized fairness and pointed to competitive balance as evidence of progress. “From 2019 to now … seven different champions,” he said, citing the league’s push for parity.