Adam Silver Outlines Bold International Vision for the NBA

The NBA has long embraced global expansion, but commissioner Adam Silver is now hinting at an even more ambitious future. Speaking at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum, Silver revealed that the league is exploring the launch of a European league by 2027 or 2028, one that could eventually see its teams facing off against NBA franchises in official competition.

NBA Cup and Playoff Integration

Silver pointed to the NBA Cup, the league’s midseason tournament, as a natural first step for integrating international competition.

“We have something we call the NBA Cup, a midseason tournament,” Silver said. “You could imagine teams from Europe, potentially Africa, competing in that tournament. You possibly could see teams coming into our playoffs, top seeds from other leagues.”

The commissioner suggested that European clubs could eventually face NBA teams in meaningful games beyond exhibitions. That would mark a radical shift for the league, which until now has only staged Global Games exhibitions in international markets.

European Clubs and Growing Interest

Reports this summer indicated Silver met with Real Madrid about the possibility of joining the proposed European league. The iconic soccer and basketball club has already expanded its U.S. presence, agreeing to host an NFL game this year. For the NBA, adding respected international teams could provide instant credibility to the project.

The move would also reflect basketball’s explosive growth across Europe. The continent has produced a surge of elite NBA talent, from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Luka Dončić, making European markets more attractive than ever.

Travel and Logistics

Silver believes travel no longer presents a major obstacle. “When I think of the flight from New York to L.A., for example, there’s no reason if we had 14 teams in Europe you couldn’t travel, play the Knicks or Nets, travel to London, play three, four times in Europe, come back home,” he said. “I think it’s very doable in our league.”

Nationalistic Flair

The league is also considering an All-Star Game format inspired by the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Silver ruled out a simple USA vs. World matchup but suggested regional teams could showcase the league’s diversity.

With 30% of its players now international, the NBA appears determined to reflect its global makeup not just in rosters, but in competition itself.