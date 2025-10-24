Adam Silver suggests new technology could allow parents to block sports betting ads from their children

On February 1, 2014, Adam Silver was officially named Commissioner of the NBA. Less than a year later, Silver wrote a now-infamous New York Times op-ed, “Legalize and Regulate Sports Betting.”

In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports wagering. This allowed each state to legalize sports betting. As of mid-October 2025, 38 states, including parts of Washington, D.C., have legalized sports betting. With the legalization of sports gambling, parents are worried about their children being influenced in the wrong ways. Silver suggests new technology could allow parents to block sports betting ads.

Adam Silver says upcoming NBA technology could let parents block sports betting ads to prevent kids from seeing them.



On Thursday morning, the NBA was hit with another massive sports betting scandal. There were two separate arrests yesterday. One was for Heat guard Terry Rozier and the other for Trail Blazers head coach and Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups. Allegedly, Rozier and Billups gave insider information to others who then placed large wagers. Additionally, Chauncey Billups was arrested for his alleged role in a rigged poker scheme with ties to the Mafia.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver went on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He discussed a variety of topics with Pat and the rest of his crew. One was sports betting, and what the NBA is doing to protect its players and fans. Just last week, a memo was sent out to teams. It stated the “need for consistent and vigilant enforcement of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct to deter and address fan misconduct at NBA games and events.”

"I think there should probably be more regulation on sports betting.. We've asked some of our partners to pull back on some of the prop bets" ~ Adam Silver

Adam Silver believes that sports betting should be regulated on a federal level rather than state-to-state. Additionally, the NBPA has called for further limitations on prop bets. Silver also discussed that there could be new technology that will allow parents to block sports betting ads from their children. With the prominence of sports betting in the US, parents are worried that their children are being influenced when they watch sports.

He suggests that sports betting ads could be password-protected by parents at some point in the future. These were all comments made by Adam Silver before Thursday’s massive scandal. Those events will only emphasize the need for more regulation around sports betting in the NBA. Silver noted that the league is “operating with one hand tied behind our back” due to regulations.