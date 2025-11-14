NBA

After a 13-year partnership, Steph Curry has parted ways with Under Armour

Golden State’s Steph Curry is in his 17th professional season. For 13 of those 17 seasons, the four-time NBA champion has partnered with Under Armour. They’ve been his official shoe sponsor sicne 2013. 

On Thursday, November 13, Steph Curry announced he is ending his partnership with Under Armour after 13 years. Now, the Curry Brand will move forward as an independent endeavor. His shoes will continue to be released via Under Armour in 2026, but Curry is now a coveted sneaker free agent. ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that Curry has the “freedom” to wear other brands and pursue new partnership deals down the line.

Why is Under Armour struggling in sales?


Effective immediately, the Curry Brand and Under Armour have parted ways. This ends a 13-year partnership between Warriors’ Steph Curry and Under Armour. As a company, Under Armour is struggling to kickstart sales. With that, sales at UA have fallen in eight straight quarters. Steph Curry and Under Armour mutually agreed to part ways. It was in the best interest of both parties.

Alongside ending their partnership with the Curry Brand, Under Armour has announced an expansion of its restructuring plan. The company expects it to cost $255 million, $95 million more than they previously projected. By parting ways with the Curry Brand, Under Armour said it will not have a “significant effect” on its financial results or profitability.

In 2013, Golden State’s Steph Curry left Nike for Under Armour. At the time, this was seen as a shocking move. Nike controlled a large portion of sneaker sales. However, Steph Curry was reportedly drawn to Under Armour’s “underdog mentality.” He signed that shoe deal with Under Armour, and the rest is history.

The Curry Brand launched in 2020, and the PG signed an extension with Under Armour in 2023. At the time, they also made him president of the Curry Brand and gave him 8.8 million Under Armour common shares. That was worth roughly $75 million. Just two years after the extension, the Curry Brand and Under Armour have ended a 13-year partnership. Steph Curry is now a free agent on the sneaker market, and Under Armour is restructuring their basketball operations.