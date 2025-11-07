After being benched by the Mavericks, Klay Thompson said ‘big things are coming’

Through their first eight games of the 2025-26 season, the Mavericks are 2-6. Dallas has lost three consecutive games and four of their last five.

Ahead of their last game, head coach Jason Kidd made a change to the starting lineup. After starting the first 79 games he appeared in as a Maverick, Klay Thompson came off the bench on Wednesday vs. New Orleans. Dallas is on the road Friday, November 7, to face Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Ahead of that matchup, Klay Thompson said “big things are coming” after being benched by the Mavs.

Can Klay Thompson break out of his shooting slump to begin the 2025-26 season?

Klay Thompson sends a message and says ‘big things are coming’ “I’m gonna do great things. That’s coming. I know it is. I’m feeling like those first five games were hard for me to get my wind and get my legs under me. Now I’m finally feeling like myself again. And you just know… pic.twitter.com/rxbeafHvel — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 6, 2025



In the 2024 offseason, the Mavericks completed a sign-and-trade with the Warriors to acquire Klay Thompson. The four-time NBA champion was set to be a key piece of their roster alongside Luka Doncic. However, the Mavs made a shocking trade at the 2024-25 deadline and sent Doncic to the Lakers. This threw a wrinkle in the roster that Dallas had previously built around the All-NBA PG. In 2024-25, Klay Thompson started 72 of 82 games for the Mavericks.

His 14.0 points per game were the lowest of his career since his rookie season. To begin 2025-26, Klay Thompson has been in a significant shooting slump. Through the team’s first eight games, Thompson is shooting .292% from beyond the arc. Ahead of their game on Wednesday vs. the Pelicans, head coach Jason Kidd announced that Thompson would be coming off the bench for Dallas.

Klay Thompson’s stats so far this season: 8.5 points

45.5 TS%

29.2 3PT% Thompson was moved into a bench role by the Mavericks as well. pic.twitter.com/bUFMiytDc5 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 6, 2025

This was the first time in his tenure with the Mavericks that he did not start. However, the veteran is not letting a slow start to the season change his attitude. Klay Thompson is confident that “big things are coming.” He mentioned that the first five games of the season were tough for him. In their last three games, Thompson has found consistency from beyond the arc.

In two of Dallas’ last three games, Thompson has scored 11 points. Most importantly, his three-point accuracy is improving. Thompson’s first game coming off the bench was on Wednesday. He finished that contest 3-6 from beyond the arc and played 21 minutes. Klay Thompson also mentioned that he is “finally feeling like myself again.” That’s a great sign moving forward for the Mavs, who desperately need to get back on track.