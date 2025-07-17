After having surgery on his finger, Knicks’ Josh Hart will return to basketball activities this summer

Despite a 51-31 record in the regular season, the Knicks collapsed in the playoffs. For the first time in 25 years, the team reached the conference finals.

However, the New York Knicks lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers, marking an extremely disappointing end to the year. Since that loss, the Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. They hired former Kings head coach Mike Brown as his replacement. Recently, it was announced that one Knicks player is undergoing a procedure this offseason. Josh Hart had surgery on his right finger, but is expected to return to basketball activities this summer.

Will Josh Hart be a starter for the Knicks again in 2025-26?

BREAKING: Josh Hart underwent a procedure to his right ring finger due to an injury sustained in the playoffs. He will resume basketball activities later in the summer, per @NY_KnicksPR. Get well soon @joshhart 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/Tu3us95rYF — SleeperKnicks (@SleeperKnicks) July 16, 2025



The 2024-25 season was Josh Hart’s eighth professional year in the NBA and third with the Knicks. At the 2022-23 trade deadline, the Knicks made a deal with Portland to acquire Hart. In return, they sent the Trail Blazers Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick. Over three seasons, Hart has played in 183 games for New York and has 120 starts.

He started 77 of 82 games for the Knicks last season. Hart’s 37.6 minutes per game led the NBA. The 30-year-old does a little bit of everything for the Knicks. Josh Hart is known for his intensity when he steps on the court. He’s an unselfish player with the ultimate goal of winning. NBA insiders announced that Hart recently underwent surgery on his right finger.

Josh Hart shared a photo of his ring finger after undergoing a “procedure” 😬 pic.twitter.com/gOtVplP29y — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) July 16, 2025

This was to clean up an injury that he suffered during New York’s 2025 playoff run. On Wednesday, Hart went on social media to share a picture of his right ring finger. In the photo above, you can see that his finger has some splint or protective measure on it. Josh Hart is expected to resume basketball activities for the Knicks this summer.

Near the end of New York’s postseason run, Josh Hart became a rotational player off the bench. Former head coach Tom Thibodeau implemented a two-big lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. That forced Hart into a sixth-man role off the bench. Will new head coach Mike Brown similarly use Hart? The Eastern Conference is weaker in 2025-26 than it has been in the past. A perfect time for the Knicks to strike and make a run to the NBA Finals.