Texas A&M has found its man to replace the former head coach, Buzz Williams, who left to take the head job at Maryland.

Texas A&M University has appointed Bucky McMillan as the new head coach of its men’s basketball team, finalizing a five-year agreement on Friday night. McMillan, who previously led the Samford Bulldogs, brings a dynamic coaching style and a proven track record to the Aggies.

A Proven Leader from Samford

Over five seasons at Samford, McMillan amassed a 99-52 record, guiding the Bulldogs to two Southern Conference titles and an NCAA tournament appearance. His tenure was marked by an up-tempo, aggressive style of play known as “Bucky Ball,” which revitalized the program and led to four consecutive 20-win seasons. McMillan’s efforts earned him the Southern Conference Coach of the Year award three times.

A Birmingham native, McMillan’s coaching journey began at Mountain Brook High School, where he led the team to five state championships over a 12-year span. His success at the high school level, including a national Coach of the Year honor in 2018, paved the way for his transition to the collegiate ranks.

Bill Self on Bucky McMillan

Filling the Void Left by Buzz Williams

McMillan steps in to replace Buzz Williams, who departed Texas A&M earlier this month to take the head coaching position at the University of Maryland. Williams’ exit came after leading the Aggies since 2019, culminating in multiple NCAA tournament appearances. The transition marks a new chapter for Texas A&M basketball as McMillan aims to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor.

Texas A&M’s recent history includes three consecutive NCAA tournament berths, though the team has not advanced past the first weekend since 2018. With the Southeastern Conference (SEC) growing increasingly competitive, McMillan’s innovative approach and energetic leadership are anticipated to invigorate the Aggies’ program. The university’s commitment to supporting the team is evident, with nearly $7 million allocated for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities and revenue sharing this season, providing McMillan with resources to attract and develop top talent.

Looking Forward at A&M

As McMillan transitions to College Station, the Texas A&M community eagerly anticipates the impact of his distinctive coaching philosophy. His track record of success, both at the high school and collegiate levels, positions him as a promising leader for the Aggies. The upcoming season will reveal how “Bucky Ball” translates to the SEC, as Texas A&M strives to ascend in the conference standings and make a deeper run in the NCAA tournament.