AI Bracket Picks: AI Picks March Madness Winner and a Surprise Final Four Team
Every year, millions of fans fill out their March Madness brackets, hoping to predict the unpredictable. But what if an AI could analyze team trends, advanced metrics, and historical patterns to build the most accurate bracket possible? That’s exactly what this AI-powered projection aims to do.
Using ChatGPT’s Deep Research Module, this bracket prediction factors in NET rankings, Strength of Schedule (SoS), efficiency ratings, injuries, momentum, and under-seeded teams that could bust brackets. No betting odds were considered—just pure data, matchup analysis, and historical precedent.
Will it get everything right? Probably not. But based on the research, these picks might give you a better shot at outsmarting your office pool. Let’s dive into the full March Madness bracket breakdown.
2025 NCAA Tournament Predictions
Methodology
This bracket prediction is based on:
-
Trends from past successful March Madness teams (experienced guards, elite big men, coaching, roster age).
-
Advanced metrics (KenPom-style efficiency ratings, NET, Strength of Schedule).
-
Under-seeded teams that are stronger than their seed suggests.
-
Momentum, injuries, and teams playing with extra motivation.
No betting odds were used.
First Round Results
-
South Region:
-
(1) Auburn beats (16) ALST/SFPA
-
(8) Louisville beats (9) Creighton
-
(5) Michigan beats (12) UC San Diego
-
(4) Texas A&M beats (13) Yale
-
(11) North Carolina beats (6) Ole Miss
-
(3) Iowa State beats (14) Lipscomb
-
(10) New Mexico beats (7) Marquette
-
(2) Michigan State beats (15) Bryant
-
-
West Region:
-
(1) Florida beats (16) Norfolk State
-
(8) UConn beats (9) Oklahoma
-
(12) Colorado State beats (5) Memphis
-
(13) Grand Canyon beats (4) Purdue
-
(6) Missouri beats (11) Drake
-
(3) Texas Tech beats (14) UNC Wilmington
-
(7) Kansas beats (10) Arkansas
-
(2) St. John’s beats (15) Omaha
-
-
East Region:
-
(1) Duke beats (16) AMER/MSM
-
(9) Baylor beats (8) Mississippi State
-
(12) Liberty beats (5) Oregon
-
(13) Akron beats (4) Arizona
-
(6) BYU beats (11) VCU
-
(3) Wisconsin beats (14) Montana
-
(7) Saint Mary’s beats (10) Vanderbilt
-
(2) Alabama beats (15) Robert Morris
-
-
Midwest Region:
-
(1) Houston beats (16) SIUE
-
(9) Georgia beats (8) Gonzaga
-
(5) Clemson beats (12) McNeese
-
(13) High Point beats (4) Purdue
-
(11) Xavier beats (6) Illinois
-
(3) Kentucky beats (14) Troy
-
(7) UCLA beats (10) Utah State
-
(2) Tennessee beats (15) Wofford
-
Second Round Results
-
South:
-
(1) Auburn beats (8) Louisville
-
(4) Texas A&M beats (5) Michigan
-
(3) Iowa State beats (11) North Carolina
-
(2) Michigan State beats (10) New Mexico
-
-
West:
-
(8) UConn beats (1) Florida
-
(12) Colorado State beats (13) Grand Canyon
-
(6) Missouri beats (3) Texas Tech
-
(7) Kansas beats (2) St. John’s
-
-
East:
-
(1) Duke beats (9) Baylor
-
(13) Akron beats (12) Liberty
-
(6) BYU beats (3) Wisconsin
-
(2) Alabama beats (7) Saint Mary’s
-
-
Midwest:
-
(1) Houston beats (9) Georgia
-
(5) Clemson beats (13) High Point
-
(11) Xavier beats (3) Kentucky
-
(7) UCLA beats (2) Tennessee
-
Sweet 16 Results
-
South:
-
(1) Auburn beats (4) Texas A&M
-
(2) Michigan State beats (3) Iowa State
-
-
West:
-
(8) UConn beats (12) Colorado State
-
(6) Missouri beats (7) Kansas
-
-
East:
-
(1) Duke beats (13) Akron
-
(2) Alabama beats (6) BYU
-
-
Midwest:
-
(1) Houston beats (5) Clemson
-
(7) UCLA beats (11) Xavier
-
Elite Eight Results
-
(1) Auburn beats (2) Michigan State: Auburn’s ability to control the tempo and shut down Michigan State’s scoring runs proves decisive. Michigan State struggles to create consistent offense against Auburn’s perimeter defense.
-
(6) Missouri beats (8) UConn: Missouri’s shooting overwhelms UConn, forcing the defending champs into a comeback mode they can’t complete. Missouri controls the pace and keeps UConn on the back foot.
-
(1) Duke beats (2) Alabama: Duke executes better in the final minutes, using their size and defensive versatility to contain Alabama’s perimeter scoring. Alabama’s inability to adjust late costs them.
-
(1) Houston beats (7) UCLA: Houston’s rebounding dominance and defensive intensity wear down UCLA, which struggles to keep up in a physical battle.
Final Four Results
-
(1) Auburn beats (1) Duke: Duke’s young core struggles with Auburn’s depth and defensive intensity. Duke stays in it with big plays but can’t sustain scoring against Auburn’s relentless defensive pressure.
-
(1) Houston beats (6) Missouri: Houston slows down Missouri’s offense and capitalizes on second-chance points. Missouri can’t generate open looks against Houston’s aggressive perimeter defense.
Championship Game
(1) Auburn beats (1) Houston
-
A defensive battle with both teams struggling to establish an offensive rhythm early. Auburn’s perimeter pressure limits Houston’s three-point shooting.
-
Houston fights back by controlling the tempo and winning on the glass, but Auburn counters with well-timed defensive stops.
-
In the second half, Auburn’s balanced offense finds more consistency, while Houston hits a cold stretch from the field.
-
Cooper Flagg plays well but is contained in key moments by Auburn’s defensive rotations. Auburn’s depth and late-game execution seal their first-ever national championship.
Breakdown
Cinderella Runs
-
(6) Missouri to the Final Four – A program turnaround built on elite shooting and balanced scoring.
-
(12) Colorado State to the Sweet 16 – A hot-shooting mid-major that took out Memphis and Grand Canyon.
-
(13) Akron to the Sweet 16 – Pulled off back-to-back upsets before running into Duke.
Biggest Upset
-
(13) High Point beats (4) Purdue – Purdue’s tournament struggles continue as High Point capitalizes on their defensive vulnerabilities.
Final Four
-
(1) Auburn
-
(1) Duke
-
(1) Houston
-
(6) Missouri
Winner
Auburn wins their first-ever national championship with a deep, veteran-led squad that thrives in high-pressure situations.