Every year, millions of fans fill out their March Madness brackets, hoping to predict the unpredictable. But what if an AI could analyze team trends, advanced metrics, and historical patterns to build the most accurate bracket possible? That’s exactly what this AI-powered projection aims to do.

Using ChatGPT’s Deep Research Module, this bracket prediction factors in NET rankings, Strength of Schedule (SoS), efficiency ratings, injuries, momentum, and under-seeded teams that could bust brackets. No betting odds were considered—just pure data, matchup analysis, and historical precedent.

Will it get everything right? Probably not. But based on the research, these picks might give you a better shot at outsmarting your office pool. Let’s dive into the full March Madness bracket breakdown.