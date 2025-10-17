AJ Green Agrees 4-Year, $45M Extension With Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green has committed to a four-year, $45 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Green was undrafted in 2022 but has seen his sharpshooting skills elevate him to all the way to this moment. He has shot 42.1 percent from deep for his career and fits in perfectly as a spacing threat for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Over 85 percent of his field goal attempts have been threes.

Over the course of preseason, it has appeared that Green will have an increased role on the team having started throughout. Head coach Doc Rivers has been highly complimentary of the benefits of having both Green and Gary Trent Jr. on the court together.

Green first made an impression as a starter in the most recent playoffs. Searching for answers against the Indiana Pacers, Rivers turned to Green and he had his moments. His best performance came in a Game 5 loss, scoring 19 points including six 3-pointers.

While a very different type of player, Green is joining the likes of Fred VanVleet and Alex Caruso as players who went undrafted before carving out a great niche for themselves in the NBA.

Green Part Of Bucks’ Plan To Surprise

Milwaukee seems to believe it can be a very competitive team. Having a top four player in the game is certainly a good place to start.

Due to the departures of Damian Lillard and Myles Turner, the front office has had to do a patchwork job to keep the motor running. New faces like Cole Anthony will hope to make a big impact while returnees will look elevate their play in bigger roles.

Everything on the offensive end comes down to spacing the floor well enough for Antetokounmpo. Defensively, Antetokounmpo and Turner will be heavily depended on to prop up the defense with elite rim protection.

Some project this team to compete for home court advantage, others the Play-In Tournament. That’s the type of variance you get with a team that will be heavily dependent on its ability to knock down threes.

Milwaukee’s season tips off Oct. 22 against the Washington Wizards.