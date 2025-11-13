Ajay Mitchell grew up a fan of the Thunder and is now a key role player for the team in 2025-26

After winning the NBA Finals, the Thunder are off to a hot start in 2025-26. The team is 12-1 through their first 13 games. That includes a 121-92 win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City is without key role players early in the season. Jalen Williams has yet to appear in a game for the Thunder this season. Additionally, Lu Dort has missed five consecutive games due to a hamstring injury. While Dort has been out, second-year pro Ajay Mitchell has started in his place. On ESPN’s Wednesday night broadcast, Malika Andrews shared that Ajay Mitchell grew up a fan of the Thunder. Now, he’s a key role player for his childhood team.

Playing for the Thunder is a full-circle moment for Ajay Mitchell

OKC’s Ajay Mitchell didn’t just dream of playing in the NBA — he grew up a fan of the Thunder and wore a Kevin Durant to basketball camp as a kid in Belgium. A sweet full circle moment for the young guard, who has started the last few games for the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/TyXCS5LwTC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 13, 2025



In the 2024 NBA draft, the Knicks used the 38th overall pick to select Ajay Mitchell out of UC Santa Barbara. However, Mitchell was traded on draft night to the Thunder. Oklahoma City gave New York the 40th overall pick and cash to acquire Mitchell. As a rookie, Ajay Mitchell played in 36 of the team’s 82 regular-season games and made one start. Despite not playing much in the postseason, Mitchell still won an NBA championship with OKC.

Ajay Mitchell has started his last five games for the Thunder. Lu Dort is out due to a shoulder injury, and Mitchell is making the most of his expanded role. For the 2024-25 season, Ajay Mitchell is averaging 16.9 points per game. That is far and away a new personal best for the 23-year-old. In five straight starts, Mitchell is averaging 18.2 points per game.

7 year old Ajay Mitchell rocking a KD Thunder jersey it was destiny pic.twitter.com/ff6568hKV7 — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 13, 2025

On Wednesday, ESPN had coverage of the Lakers vs. Thunder. During the broadcast, sideline reporter Malika Andrews shared a story about OKC’s Ajay Mitchell. The young SG grew up a fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder. ESPN showed a picture of Ajay Mitchell when he was young, wearing a Kevin Durant Thunder jersey. Not only is Mitchell a member of the roster, but he’s playing a key role to begin the 2025-26 season.

The team has yet to see Jalen Williams play this season due to injury. He averaged 32.4 minutes per game in 2024-25. Without Williams in the lineup, it’s opened up playing time for others. That includes second-year pro Ajay Mitchell. He’s playing at a high level for head coach Mark Daigneault. When Lu Dort returns, Ajay Mitchell could still be a sixth or seventh man off the bench with the production he is providing.