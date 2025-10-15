Al Horford Believes Warriors Will Be His Last NBA Team

Golden State Warriors big man Al Horford told Nick Friedell of The Athletic on Tuesday that the Dubs could be his last team, as the five-time All-Star is set to enter his 19th NBA season.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Helped Recruit Al Horford

Per Friedell, Horford said at his opening news conference last week that he did not have a relationship with Warriors veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green before signing with Golden State.

But when rumors about a potential signing leaked, he started to get a recruiting pitch from both.

“Yeah, I had communication with them, with Steph and Draymond,” Horford said. “And that was important. It happened very fast because it was at a point where they came to me and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’d love to have you,’ and all these things. And it was one of these things that, for me, looking at this fit and the potential, it just felt right. So them reaching out to me was important.”

Al Horford said he never ultimately considered retirement and would’ve only left Boston for this opportunity with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/8RUQlcS4mp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2025



In 60 games (42 starts) with the Boston Celtics last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 89.5% at the free throw line.

Horford had a 46% effective field goal percentage allowed when defending isolations last season, which was seventh best in the NBA, according to GeniusIQ.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Horford is one of four players with 900 made 3-pointers and 1,300 blocks in NBA history, along with Rasheed Wallace, Brook Lopez, and Clifford Robinson.

Jayson Tatum’s Injury Led To Horford’s Celtics Exit

Al Horford joined the Warriors this offseason on a two-year, $12 million deal after spending the past four seasons with the Celtics and a combined seven years with the storied franchise.

However, Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury made him re-evaluate his future with the C’s.

“I think that where Boston was as a team, even though I called them my home and everything was there for me, they just weren’t in a position to offer me the opportunity that I wanted,” Horford told The Athletic.

The 39-year-old Horford cited a couple of other reasons for leaving Boston.

“There was two things there,” Horford explained. “I think the financial part was a component, but more than that, it was the winning part of it, trying to contend for a championship.

“And I think there was a lot of things up in the air — and it just felt like they weren’t in the same, that same vision, obviously, because JT getting hurt, that takes a big toll. So I think at that point I really had to — up until then I was staying in Boston the whole time.”

Boston Had To Make Trades To Avoid Luxury Tax Penalties

More importantly, the Celtics were forced to retool their roster this summer to avoid luxury tax penalties. That involved trading away key players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Since the 2025 NBA draft, the Celtics have reportedly reduced their payroll from $540 million to $239 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Boston’s offseason moves didn’t sit too well with Horford.

“I think once that offseason happened and it started to progress, it became clear to me the team had different priorities,” Horford said. “Obviously, getting rid of Jrue, getting rid of Kristaps. And I know it’s all salary stuff, but it was like a domino effect, and it was tough for me.

“It was a tough decision, but my wife and I, we prayed about it. I knew that it had to be something that was gonna be — that my family had to be on board with me for us to proceed in something like this. And that was it.”