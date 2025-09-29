Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II Commit To Warriors

Free agents Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De’Anthony Melton committed to signing deals to return to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Jonathan Kuminga Saga Lingers

Payton, Melton, and Al Horford are now locked in for Golden State’s 2025-26 roster amid the ongoing contract stalemate between the Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Charania reported Sunday that Kuminga did not travel to San Francisco this past weekend and will not be in attendance for Monday’s media day.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made contact with Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, on Sunday, but there’s “no momentum toward a Kuminga contract or return prior to the team’s first practice” on Tuesday, per Slater and Charania.

In addition, this news comes days after Kuminga skipped a Golden State workout minicamp organized by fellow teammate Jimmy Butler, Charania reported Wednesday on NBA Today.

Kuminga has until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET to sign the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer.

The Warriors and Kuminga reportedly have yet to discuss pushing back the qualifying offer deadline, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Al Horford To Continue Playing, De’Anthony Melton Back From Injury

Horford has reportedly committed to a multi-year deal with the Warriors, agent Jason Glushon told ESPN on Sunday. The five-time All-Star center had been considering retirement this summer.

Slater reported in August that “Horford is comfortable waiting,” regarding a potential signing with Golden State. “Retirement remains on the table, sources said, though the Warriors appear to be operating as if he is a firm part of their plan next season.”

In 60 games (42 starts) with the Boston Celtics last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 89.5% at the foul line.

Horford spent the past four seasons with Boston and is now set to enter his 19th NBA season.

Meanwhile, Melton signed with the Warriors last offseason and played in six games before suffering an ACL injury. He was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets and was a favorite among the coaching staff.

The 27-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 2024-25 with Golden State while shooting 40.7% from the field, 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

Gary Payton II To Enter 10th NBA Season

As for Payton, the 6-foot-2 guard last season had his healthiest campaign since 2021-22, appearing in 62 games (11 starts) for Golden State to go along with 11 playoff appearances.

The 32-year-old has been a reliable reserve for coach Steve Kerr since helping the team win the 2022 championship. He’s spent most of the last five seasons with the Warriors.

Payton, son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton, is coming off a three-year, $26 million deal he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. He only appeared in 15 games with Portland that season.

Will Richard, Golden State’s No. 56 overall pick, is also signing a four-year contract with two years fully guaranteed, his agents Jared Mucha and Marcus Monk of Excel Sports Management told ESPN.

Horford, Melton, Payton, and Richard will reportedly fill roster spots 9-13 for the Warriors. The 14th vacancy is currently left for the unsettled Kuminga situation.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors are also still planning to sign Seth Curry, but Golden State’s “to-the-dollar flexibility” won’t be known until Kuminga specifics have been established.