Al Horford Has 15% Trade Kicker in Warriors Contract

Al Horford reportedly has a 15% trade kicker included with a second-year player option in his two-year, $12 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Monday.

Al Horford Was Warriors’ No. 1 Big Man Target

Horford was Golden State’s top center target entering free agency in July as the 39-year-old pondered either playing for the Warriors or announcing his official NBA retirement.

The 6-foot-9 big man played his first nine campaigns with the Atlanta Hawks before joining the Boston Celtics in 2016. He spent the past four seasons with the Celtics and is now set to enter his 19th year in the league.

In 60 games (42 starts) with Boston last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 89.5% at the free throw line.

Horford had a 46% effective field goal percentage allowed when defending isolations last season, which was seventh best in the NBA, according to GeniusIQ.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Horford is one of four players with 900 made 3-pointers and 1,300 blocks in NBA history, along with Rasheed Wallace, Brook Lopez, and Clifford Robinson.

Golden State Signed Five Other Players

The Warriors also recently signed De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Will Richard, Seth Curry, and Jonathan Kuminga, who ended a summerlong stalemate by agreeing to a two-year, $48.5 million deal with the club.

Melton signed with the Warriors last offseason and played in six games before suffering an ACL injury. He was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December.

The 27-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 2024-25 with Golden State while shooting 40.7% from the floor, 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

As for Payton, the 6-foot-2 guard last season had his healthiest campaign since 2021-22, appearing in 62 games (11 starts) for Golden State to go along with 11 playoff appearances.

The 32-year-old has been a reliable reserve for coach Steve Kerr since helping the team win the 2022 championship. He’s spent most of the last five seasons with the team.

Payton, son of Hall of Famer Gary Payton, is coming off a three-year, $26 million deal he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. He only appeared in 15 games with Portland that season.