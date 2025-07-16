The Celtics continue to reshape their roster this summer in order to avoid a financial debacle, and one of the biggest mysteries remain over free agent centre Al Horford. Will the player continue to play in Massachusetts or will he sign for the Warriors as it was reported last week?

Nothing has happened yet, as the interest in the veteran’s services increase by the day, with reports suggesting that three more NBA teams hope to acquire him this offseason. After seven years playing for the Boston club, there is even a possibility that the 39-year-old will retire.

“Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn’t. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta, I believe are also interested in nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table,” insider Marc Spears said at the start of this week. “He’s still considering retiring and is not in any hurry.”

The ESPN reporter then added: “He’s got a sixth kid coming on the way and lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason. I’m hearing whether it’s Golden State or to a lesser extent, the Lakers, being away from his family that far isn’t going to be in that decision.”

Spears insisted that Al wishes to be more present as a father. “Keep in mind, you know who I think could be in this decision? His 10-year-old son Ian, he just stated traveling on the road with Al two seasons ago. Kid loves basketball. … I could see Ian convincing his dad to keep playing,” he explained.

While Golden State ended 48-34 last campaign and was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, they realised how badly they needed more depth in their roster, especially after Stephen Curry was not available due to injury. “He’s a champion, great player,” Curry recently said of Horford.

This past season, the veteran competed in 60 games and averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per match. His experience would certainly be of service for the Dubs roster, or even Bucks, Lakers and Hawks, for that matter.