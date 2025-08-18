Al Horford Projected to Join Warriors on $11.7 Million Deal

Celtics Veteran Weighs Options

Al Horford, a cornerstone of Boston’s 2024 championship run, remains one of the top unrestricted free agents this summer. At 39 years old, the versatile big man has attracted interest from multiple teams. The Celtics reportedly offered him a veteran’s minimum deal to stay, but bigger offers appear to be on the table elsewhere.

Golden State Emerges as Favorite

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale predicts Horford will sign with the Golden State Warriors. The projected agreement is a two-year, $11.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception contract, which would include a player option for the 2026–27 season.

“Al Horford is most likely bound for the Golden State Warriors,” Favale wrote. “Like a handful of others, he’s just waiting on the Jonathan Kuminga situation (debacle?) to resolve itself.”

The Warriors’ ability to finalize an offer may hinge on their decision with Kuminga. If Golden State extends him on a costly new deal, the franchise may be limited to offering Horford only the minimum. However, if Kuminga departs or is moved in a sign-and-trade, the Warriors could access the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and provide Horford the predicted $11.7 million deal.

What Horford Brings to Golden State

Horford has built a reputation as one of the most reliable veterans in the NBA. Known for his defensive versatility, floor spacing, and leadership, he averaged 8.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 2023–24. His ability to defend multiple positions and stretch the floor with his three-point shooting makes him a valuable fit for Golden State’s system.

The Warriors, who continue to balance their veteran core with the development of younger players, would gain an experienced big man with championship pedigree. Horford’s presence could help stabilize the frontcourt and provide support alongside Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Boston’s Position Moving Forward

If Horford departs, Boston would lose one of its longest-tenured leaders. However, the Celtics remain well-equipped after securing Banner 18 in 2024. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the charge, the team has depth and flexibility to adapt.

For Horford, the potential move west represents both financial security and another chance at a title. As free agency progresses, his decision could reshape frontcourt rotations in two conferences.