Alex Caruso Responds To Fans Calling Him ‘Superhero’ By Stating He’s Robin, Not Batman

After Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Alex Caruso attended the press postgame and was asked if he was aware he had achieved a new level of superhero status among Thunder fans. Amid his impressive playoff run, he’s already posted two 20-point games in the NBA Finals, something he didn’t achieve this regular season.

However, the Oklahoma City veteran remained modest, and discarded being his team’s hero. “For the superhero reference, we’ll just do Robin because that’s the only one I can probably make some similarities to,” the 31-year-old said. “I’ve got better players around me that are doing more.”

However, his coach is convinced that Caruso much more than he thinks of himself. “He’s a competitive monster, clearly,” Mark Daigneault shared. “He’s proven that time and again over his career. Certainly in these playoffs … I can’t say enough about him as a competitor.”

Alex is not only the oldest player in the OKC roster, but also the only one with a championship ring, so he brings something to the table no other teammate can inside their locker room “He plays the game, he thinks the game and he’s also coaching the game all at the same time,” said forward Cason Wallace. “He’s always a few steps ahead.”

Caruso’s story in the league is one of those magic experiences in which he beat the odds and built his own way to the top. The four-star recruit out of high school wasn’t drafted by any NBA club, even Rick Carlisle let him go away at some point in his coaching career.

Back when he was the Mavericks tactician, he discarded the player after a workout session. “Some of these guys that go under the radar have that level of grit and determination that is able to get them to the league and to get them some longevity and high impact,” Carlisle revealed not long ago.

The thing is, Caruso is a team player, which explains why he’s comfortable being Robin. “It just comes down to really wanting to win, being super competitive,” he explained. “That’s why my career is the way it is. That’s why I’ve had success. That’s why I’m still in the NBA. That’s why I’m here talking to you right now.”