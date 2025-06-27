NBA

All-American Mark Sears has agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

June 27, 2025

The second round of the 2025 NBA draft was on Thursday night. Another 29 players were selected in round two, hearing their names called by Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.

After the conclusion of the draft, several players were signed to two-way contracts. Not everyone’s path to the NBA is the same, and it could involve starting in the G League. That will be the case for Alabama’s two-time All-American guard Mark Sears. NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Sears has signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. How many games will Sears play for the team in 2025-26?

Can Mark Sears work his way onto the Bucks’ full-time roster?


Under the league’s CBA, teams are allowed to have three players on two-way contracts. Entering the NBA draft, the Bucks had room to sign one more player. Jamaree Bouyea and Pete Nance are on two-way deals for the 2025-26 season. After Alabama’s Mark Sears went undrafted on Thursday night, the Bucks were quick to use their last two-way deal on him. Sears played five seasons of collegiate basketball. Two for the University of Ohio and three at Bama.

In college, Mark Sears was listed on the team program at 6’1. When he was measured barefoot at the scouting combine, Sears measured 5’10. That’s a slight difference, but not enough to where Sears cannot hold his own in the league. During his fifth and final season, Sears averaged 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. His points and rebounds per game were down compared to his numbers from 2023-24.

Additionally, the 2024-25 season was a streaky year shooting the ball for Mark Sears. With the Crimson Tide in 2023-24, he made a career-high .436% of his three-pointers. This past season, the two-time All-American made just .345% of his threes. Nearly a 10% drop off. At the draft combine, Mark Sears was one of the top shooters from distance. He made 5 of 27 “3-point side” shots and 26 of 30 off the dribble.

Next season, the Bucks will be without starting PG Damian Lillard for nearly the entire season. He suffered a torn Achilles in the 2025 playoffs. Lillard’s absence could leave a doorway for Mark Sears to see playing time with Milwaukee. Sears will likely start his career with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. If Mark Sears shows strides with the Herd, he could be called up to the Bucks’ full-time roster.