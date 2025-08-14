A Hall of Fame Career

Allen Iverson remains one of the most electrifying guards in NBA history. Across 14 seasons, he became known for his relentless scoring, quickness, and competitive spirit. Iverson is most associated with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he led the franchise to the 2001 NBA Finals and cemented his legacy in the city.

In the 2006–07 season, the 76ers traded Iverson to the Denver Nuggets. Despite leaving Philadelphia, his production stayed elite. In 135 games with Denver, he averaged 25.6 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. The Nuggets reached the playoffs twice during his tenure, earning the sixth seed in 2007 and winning 50 games in 2008, although they were swept by the Los Angeles Lakers that year.

A Message from the Heart

Earlier this week, Iverson posted an emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on his life and career.

“I came across those two videos and I had to say something,” Iverson wrote. “It’s such a gift to receive these messages of love — to get my flowers while I can still smell them! Just wanna say thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and my millions of true fans across the world for always supporting and believing in me throughout my blessed and turbulent life. There were GREAT days, but I’ve had some bad ones too.

“Life REALLY be Life’n!! Giving up for me has NEVER been an option… If I came back in another life, I’d choose this life, with all the ups and downs, the twists and turns. Who else I’m gonna be? Everyone else is taken up anyway!! Lol.”

He concluded by saying, “I pray that I continue to make my loved ones and fans proud… Live, Laugh and Love. #Misunderstood”

NBA Community Responds

Iverson’s post quickly drew reactions from former NBA players. Mateen Cleaves commented with multiple flexed-arm emojis. Quentin Richardson replied, “Legendary 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while Eddy Curry added, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Iverson’s impact on basketball goes far beyond his statistics. Even years after his retirement, his authenticity and influence continue to inspire fans and players alike.