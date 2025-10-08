An anonymous executive believes the Cavaliers should trade Darius Garland to the Kings

During the 2025 playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers did not reach their ultimate goal. The team was bounced in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. That was after they finished with the top record in the East.

It was a disappointing end to the season for the Cavaliers. In the playoffs, Darius Garland was dealing with a lingering toe injury. That affected how productive the 25-year-old PG was in the postseason. Darius Garland had offseason toe surgery and is still recovering. He is set to miss time early in the 2025-26 season. NBA insiders believe that the Cavs should trade Darius Garland to the Kings in exchange for Malik Monk.

Will the Cavs entertain the idea of trading Darius Garland to the Kings?

An anonymous NBA executive says the Cavs should trade Darius Garland and believes Sacramento, in a deal for Malik Monk, could be a potential fit “I think they need to trade Darius. That backcourt is too small with him and Donovan (Mitchell). I love the Lonzo (Ball) trade. If I… pic.twitter.com/vYLjvI6iyB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 7, 2025



Last season, Darius Garland started 75 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Later in the year, Garland suffered a toe injury. He missed two of the team’s last three regular-season games to rest and recover. That was not enough time for Garland to be at 100% health moving forward. Garland played in Cleveland’s first two playoff games and then missed four straight due to his toe injury.

When he returned, Darius Garland was far from his normal self. The all-star PG was not giving the Cavs enough production to make a deep playoff run. Recently, an anonymous NBA executive said they believe the Cavaliers should trade Darius Garland to the Kings in exchange for Malik Monk. They detailed how the team’s backcourt is “too small” with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

#Cavs Darius Garland conducted a light, individual workout at the end of shootaround today (with a hilarious Jarrett Allen cameo) pic.twitter.com/KI1YHkD93M — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 7, 2025

The executive also mentioned that the Kings had an interest in Darius Garland before acquiring Dennis Schroder. Garland is a player who has been on Sacramento’s radar. If the Cavs were ever willing to trade the all-star PG, the Kings would be lining up to make a deal happen. At his best, Darius Garland is a more productive player over his NBA career.

In the 2025-26 season, the Cavaliers are expected to return as a powerhouse in the East. Cleveland lost embarrassingly to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 playoffs. Can the team overcome that ending and make a deep run in the 2026 postseason? NBA betting sites have the Cavaliers slightly favored ahead of the Knicks to win the Eastern Conference in 2025-26. If the team struggles again in the playoffs, will they seriously consider changing the core of their roster?