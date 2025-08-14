An anonymous executive said Jonathan Kuminga’s ceiling is higher than Jaden McDaniels

One of the major storylines in the 2025 offseason has been Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old is eligible for a contract extension. However, the Warriors and Kuminga’s agents remain far apart in negotiations.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million deal. His camp responded with a three-year, $82 million contract. Golden State has even had Kuminga on the trade market this offseason. Recently, an anonymous NBA executive compared Jonathan Kuminga to Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels. The executive argued that Kuminga has a higher upside if he ever reaches his true potential.

Where will Jonathan Kuminga play in 2025-26?

An anonymous executive says he would give Jonathan Kuminga $125M over five years and compares him to Jaden McDaniels “McDaniels is great in his role, but J.K. is more talented and has higher upside if he ever can hit.” (Via @TheAthletic ) pic.twitter.com/FCSESNr4Yp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 14, 2025



Originally, Jonathan Kuminga was supposed to be in the high school class of 2021. However, he reclassified and was able to graduate in 2020. Instead of taking his talents to the collegiate level, Kuminga joined the NBA G League Ignite program. At the 2021 NBA draft, Golden State used the 7th overall pick to select Jonathan Kuminga. Over four seasons, he has played in 258 games and made 84 starts.

This offseason, the young forward is a restricted free agent. Other teams around the league could attempt to offer Jonathan Kuminga a long-term deal. Golden State would have the opportunity to either match that offer or let the player leave. Sources around the league say the Brooklyn Nets are the only team with legitimate cap space to make an offer for Kuminga.

If Jonathan Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, the Warriors can’t tell him to stay home because he signed a contract that isn’t team-friendly. The organization may have been light years ahead, but the fans on Twitter are seemingly the children left behind. — Eugene B. Lee-Johnson, PhD (@eugenejohnson_) August 13, 2025

They’re not expected to pursue the 22-year-old. An anonymous NBA executive stated he would offer Jonathan Kuminga a five-year, $125 million deal. The executive compared Kuminga to Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels. He signed a five-year, $131 million deal with the Timberwolves. This executive argued that Jonathan Kuminga has a higher ceiling compared to Jaden McDaniels.

In 2024-25, McDaniels averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game. Kuminga’s career-high was 16.1 points per game in 2023-24. Golden State’s PF has shown a deeper bag offensively compared to Jaden McDaniels. During his career with the Warriors, Kuminga has failed to sustain a starting role. As a restricted free agent, Joanthan Kuminga has no leverage on his side this offseason. Will he play for Golden State in 2025-26?