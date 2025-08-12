An anonymous scout believes Lakers’ Luka Doncic will win MVP in ’25-26

At the trade deadline in 2024-25, Luka Doncic was moved by Dallas to Los Angeles. This came as a total shock 26-year-old. Doncic intended to play his entire career with the Mavericks.

However, they did not feel the same way about the perennial All-NBA talent. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic because of his weight, diet, work ethic, and conditioning. On top of this, the young PG was dealing with a calf injury at the time. The trade to Los Angeles has sparked a fire in Doncic this offseason. He’s reportedly in the best shape since he entered the league. An anonymous scout believes Doncic can win MVP in 2025-26.

Luka Doncic is primed to have a dominant season with the Lakers

"I think he's gonna win MVP and the scoring title next season. He wants to get revenge on Dallas for basically fat-shaming him." – Anonymous scout on Luka Doncic



The 2025 EuroBasket tournament is underway. Recently, Luka Doncic’s home country of Slovenia was matched up against Germany. An anonymous NBA scout was at the game and commented on how “incredible” Doncic looked. Reports are that Doncic has dropped 30 pounds this offseason. The scout mentioned how Doncic is “quicker and more explosive.”

He’s never struggled to get past the defense with his talent level. Adding speed will make Doncic even more dynamic. The anonymous NBA scout said they believe Doncic will win MVP and the scoring title in 2025-26. They said Doncic wants revenge for how Dallas moved on from him. Winning MVP would prove just how insane it was to trade a player of Doncic’s caliber.

Luka’s highest scoring average through the first seven seasons of his career is 33.9 points per game. That led the NBA in 2023-24. Doncic finished third in MVP voting that season. His career scoring average of 28.6 points per game is the third-highest in NBA history. Only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain are higher.

This offseason, Doncic was given a three-year, $165 million extension from the Lakers. The young PG will have a ton of pressure moving forward as the face of the franchise for Los Angeles. LeBron James is still on the roster, but it’s clear the team is building around Doncic long-term. NBA betting sites have Doncic at +650 to win MVP next season. That is the third-lowest odds behind Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.