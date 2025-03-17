Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis is reportedly “ramping up and nearing his return” after the 10-time All-Star has missed the past five weeks due to left adductor strain.

Mavericks’ Anthony Davis Could Return For Last Week Of March

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Davis could make his return by the end of March. The Mavs are also without Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), and Kyrie Irving (ACL) among other players.

“Now, my understanding is AD is ramping up and nearing his return. He’s going to play four-on-four, five-on-five this week, and he could be back as soon as the last week of March. And they’re going to need him,” MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“Here’s the thing — some people have asked, ‘Why take the risk?’ But he wants to play. He wants to be out there. Derek Lively II is also ramping up. I don’t think he’s quite as close, but it’s a similar conversation. He wants to play.”

In his one game with Dallas this season (against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8), Davis recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 30 minutes of action.

Mavs Have Lost 10 Of Their Past 12 Games

The Mavericks said after the diagnosis that a re-evaluation of the injury revealed Anthony Davis “is improving daily and has therefore been cleared for more dynamic on-court movements,” but did not offer a timeline for his return.

Simply put, the Mavs need Davis now more than ever. They’ve lost 10 of their last 12 games, but the team currently holds a spot in the Play-In Tournament. However, they sit just 1 1/2 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

In order to make a late-season push and secure a playoff spot, the Mavericks need Davis back as soon as possible. He’s missed Dallas’ past 16 games, and its only win this month was a 133-129 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on March 10.

Before last month’s trade deadline, the Mavs sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for a package involving Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick. This shocking trade came a season after Doncic led Dallas to the NBA Finals.

In 43 games (all starts) this season, Davis has averaged 25.7 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.2 blocks, and 34.2 minutes per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field, 31.3% from deep, and 78.6% at the foul line.