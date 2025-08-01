Anthony Davis is reportedly putting his massive Los Angeles mansion on the market. This news comes six months after the Los Angeles Lakers traded the 10-time All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic at the February deadline.

Anthony Davis’ Mansion Has Elevator, Theater, Home Gym

Davis is listing his 8-bedroom, 12-bath estate in Bel Air Crest for $39.9 million, according to TMZ Sports. The mansion boasts an elevator, theater, game room, wet bar and wine cellar, home gym, barber shop, and a separate lounge.

The backyard features a lighted tennis court, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, cabanas, an outdoor chef’s kitchen, a batting cage, multiple fire pits, and several covered patios.

According to the Zillow listing, the 17,254-square-foot estate even has a custom-built children’s playhouse with HVAC and a wellness center with a plunge tub and sauna.

Built in 2010, the landmark mansion is set on over 3.5 usable acres. The massive, manicured lawns complement the unobstructed views to offer residents and guests complete privacy.

Per the Zillow listing, the residence has an HOA fee of $965 per month and a second HOA fee of $330 monthly. In addition to a home security system, the gated community provides controlled access and guard security.

Mavs Superstar Has Struggled To Find New Home In Dallas

As for where Davis is living now, it’s unclear if the 32-year-old has found a permanent home in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The 6-foot-10 wing said earlier this year that’s he’s had a difficult time house-hunting.

“The only thing I’m not happy about is that I can’t find a damn house in Dallas,” he told Marc J. Spears. “Luka told me it took him two to three years to find a house. So, I’m not trying to wait two or three years. I got kids.”

According to Kelli Johnson of Fox 11 Los Angeles, before the blockbuster trade, Davis and his family were temporarily evacuated due to the devastating Palisades wildfires.

He reportedly wanted to win another championship with the Lakers to uplift the city.

Davis Underwent Eye Surgery In July

Early last month, Davis underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the 2024-25 season, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. He’s expected to be healthy in time for training camp.

In his Mavs debut on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets, Davis suffered a left adductor strain that sidelined him for roughly six weeks. He recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks before exiting.

According to Basketball Reference, Davis played in just 11 games for Dallas last season, including two play-in games in which he averaged 33.5 points and nine rebounds.

Davis sustained his right eye injury in Dallas’ 120-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks on April 2. His teammate, Daniel Gafford, inadvertently elbowed him in his eye.

Davis left the game bleeding and returned with a bandage above his right eye. A cut above his eye required four stitches. He missed the following game, but that contest fell on the first night of a back-to-back.