Anthony Edwards Credits Watching Luka Doncic Film For Improving Versus Double Teams

With a 119-95 win on Wednesday vs. the Nuggets, the Timberwolves improved to 38-29 this season. The team is 7-3 in their last 10 games and has won six straight.

Against Denver on Wednesday, Edwards led the team with 29 points and six assists. After the game reporters spoke to Edwards about his growth vs. double teams this season. Edwards said he’s been watching film on Luka Doncic to help improve his game.

In early January, Anthony Edwards shared his frustrations with the media about how he was being double-teamed. Two months later, Edwards was asked about his growth against double-teams. The 23-year-old credits watching the film on Luka Doncic to help improve his playmaking. Doncic is constantly being double-teamed and he always knows where the open man is going to be.

Edwards is nowhere near the passes that Luka is, but he is slowly learning how to find his teammates when he’s double-teamed. In January, Edwards was worried being double-teamed and passing the ball would impact his scoring. However, Edwards has found out that he can still pass the ball away and score 25+ points per game.

The next step forward in Edwards’ career is being able to dish out five or more assists on a nightly basis. At his age, Edwards still has the mentality of wanting to score as much as possible. He’ll eventually realize that he can set his teammates up and still average the points per game he desires. Devin Booker did something similar in his career for the Phoenix Suns. In 2024-25, Booker averages (26.0) points and (6.8) assists per game. Anthony Edwards could be averaging that this season if he improves his passing. Minnesota’s next game is Friday night vs. the Magic.