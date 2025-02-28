Anthony Edwards has 16 technical fouls and will likely receive a one-game suspension

The Timberwolves were on the road Thursday night to face the Lakers. It was their fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 regular season with Los Angeles.

Minnesota lost 111-102 and are now 32-28 this season. That is eighth in the Western Conference with 22 games left. Against the Lakers on Thursday, SG Anthony Edwards received two technical fouls. Putting him at 16 for the season. Unless one of those technical fouls is rescinded, Edwards will serve a one-game suspension.

Anthony Edwards has 16 technical fouls before March

Anthony Edwards picked up his 16th technical foul of the season vs. the Lakers. He was ejected from the game and will be suspended for the Wolves’ next game. pic.twitter.com/VNp842z0G2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2025



On Thursday, Anthony Edwards received a technical foul in the first quarter. Lakers’ Jared Vanderbilt and himself exchanged shoves and that resulted in double techs. Fast-forward to the third quarter and Anthony Edwards has the ball in his hands. He felt he got fouled on a drive and went to the ground. After a no-call, Edwards had choice words for one of the referees.

The three-time all-star used direct profanity toward the ref and received his second technical foul. That led to Edwards being ejected from the game with 5:21 left in the third quarter. Before being ejected, the refs did take into consideration that the second technical would have Edwards ejected. They went through with their decision.

Now, Anthony Edwards has 16 technical fouls before March. According to ESPN Stats and Research, he is the first player since DeMarcus Cousins in 2016-17 to do that. Not a stat that Edwards wants to be a part of. Unless one of his technical fouls is rescinded, he will serve a one-game suspension. That would likely be Minnesota’s game on Friday night vs. the Utah Jazz. At eighth in the West, the Timberwolves cannot afford to have their star player off the court.