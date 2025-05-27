Anthony Edwards Held to Second-Lowest Scoring Total of Postseason

Three-time All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has oftentimes been compared to Michael Jordan, but some fans may now put that discussion to rest after a disappointing performance in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 128-126 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards Finished With 16 Points In Game 4

Edwards was held to just 16 points, his second-lowest scoring total of the postseason, and tied his fewest shot attempts. The former No. 1 overall pick finished 5-for-13 (38.5%) shooting from the field and 1-for-7 (14.3%) from 3-point range. This also came after he scored 30 points or more in the past two games.

“I don’t look at it like I struggled, or [Julius Randle] struggled,” Edwards said. “They just, they had a good game plan, making us get off the ball. Especially for me, man. They were super in the gaps, I made the right play all night.

“I don’t really look at it like I struggled. I didn’t get enough shots to say I struggled, so that might be how you guys look at it. But, yeah, I didn’t struggle at all. I just made the right play.”

Ant-Man: “I made the right play all night so I don’t really look at it like I struggled. I didn’t get enough shots to say I struggled. I didn’t struggle at all” pic.twitter.com/2lrweh2mFu — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) May 27, 2025



According to Basketball Reference, after averaging 22.4 shots in the first round and 19.8 in the second round, Edwards has attempted only 17.3 shots per game against the Thunder so far.

“It’s an urge that I want to get the ball in the rim, put it up there,” Edwards said. “But you don’t want to take bad shots and get your team out of rhythm. So I was just playing the game the right way, man.”

Edwards Averaged A Career-High 27.6 Points In The Regular Season

Edwards put up 18 points against OKC in Game 1, then followed up that performance with 32 in Game 2. He then finished with 30 points on 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from deep in Game 3.

This has been a lackluster conference finals series for the Georgia product, considering he averaged a career-high 27.6 points in 79 games (all starts) of the regular season.

In Minnesota’s 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 4, Edwards recorded a career-best 53 points on 16-of-31 (51.6%) shooting from the field and 10-for-15 (66.7%) from beyond the arc.

Facing a 3-1 series deficit, the Timberwolves must win Wednesday’s Game 5 at Paycom Center to extend the series or fall three wins short of their first NBA Finals berth in franchise history for the second straight year.