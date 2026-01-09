NBA

Anthony Edwards Joins Exclusive NBA Scoring Club With Historic Milestone

Antonio Kozlow
Antonio Kozlow Sports Editor

Updated16 minutes ago on January 08, 2026

Anthony Edwards return Knicks

Edwards Hits 10,000 Career Points Before Age 25

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards joined an elite group of scorers on Thursday night when he reached 10,000 career points before his 25th birthday. With about 6:54 left in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Edwards hit a two-point jumper that pushed him past the mark. That bucket gave him exactly 10,000 career points and made him only the seventh player in NBA history to reach that total before turning 25.

Edwards joined some of the game’s biggest names in this exclusive club. The list includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant — players Hall of Famers and all-time greats. The feat highlights Edwards’ scoring prowess and places him with a generation of elite offensive talents.

Stellar Scoring Built Fast

Edwards’ rise came quickly. After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, he became the Timberwolves’ centerpiece. Known for his explosive first step and ability to score from all three levels, Edwards developed into a top offensive threat early in his career.

Before this milestone game, he entered with 9,977 career points, needing just a few buckets to join the 10,000-point club. Once he hit his second-quarter jumper, he cemented a place among historic scorers while electrifying fans in Minnesota.

Edwards also proved durable and consistent through his early seasons. Playing heavy minutes and absorbing stern defensive attention night after night, he still found ways to produce at a high level.

What This Means for His Legacy

Reaching 10,000 points before age 25 is a rare feat because it requires not just talent but durability and opportunity. Edwards checks all three boxes. With more seasons ahead and no sign of slowing, he could climb this scoring list even further.

His achievement also underscores how the Wolves have leaned on his production. Minnesota has built a young, dynamic roster around him, and Edwards looks poised to lead for years.

Fan and League Reaction

Fans and analysts flooded social media with reactions almost instantly. Many celebrated Edwards’ place alongside legends. Others pointed out how his early career scoring compares favorably to other future Hall of Famers.

For a franchise that long awaited a true face of the franchise, this milestone carries extra meaning. It not only reflects Edwards’ rise as one of the NBA’s top scorers but also signals his importance to Minnesota’s long-term outlook.

As Edwards continues to mature, fans should expect even more history from one of the league’s most explosive young stars. His 10,000-point milestone feels like just the beginning.