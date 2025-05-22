Anthony Edwards’ Latest Fine Pushes Season Total Above $400K

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for using profane language during a media interview, bringing his season total in fines to more than $400,000.

Anthony Edwards Showed His Frustration After Game 1 Loss

Edwards’ comments came during postgame media availability following Minnesota’s 114-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

After the Wolves’ loss, Edwards told reporters: “I definitely gotta shoot more. I only took 13 f—king shots.”

Edwards, who had been averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs, scored only five points after halftime and was held to just 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/rmkkasciGX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2025



With less than a minute to play in the opening quarter of Game 1, Edwards also tweaked his right ankle when he landed in an awkward position on his toes after a shot attempt against the Thunder.

While Edwards spent some minutes in the locker room, he eventually returned to the floor and played the rest of the game, never appearing to be affected by the injury.

However, the Georgia product is not listed on the Timberwolves’ injury report ahead of Game 2.

Edwards Has Received $430,000 In Fines By The NBA This Season

The latest fine bumped Edward’s total discipline bill by the league to $430,000 for the season. In November, the three-time All-Star was assessed a $35,000 fine for giving a fan the middle finger.

Edwards then received several other bills for using inappropriate language, including a $100,000 fine in December for using profanity in a live TV interview.

He also drew a $75,000 fine in the same month for publicly criticizing an official and using profane language.

In March, Edwards was fined $50,000 “for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands.”

Additionally, the fifth-year veteran was issued another $50,000 in April “for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan.”

The Thunder lead the best-of-seven series 1-0, with Game 2 on Thursday.