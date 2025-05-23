NBA

Anthony Edwards Now Timberwolves’ All-Time Leading Playoff Scorer

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Updated53 mins ago on May 23, 2025

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards passed Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett as the franchise’s all-time leading playoff scorer during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night.

Anthony Edwards Passed Six Players On NBA’s All-Time Playoff Scoring List

With a layup in the third quarter, Edwards scored his 17th and 18th points of the game and reached 1,051 playoff points, surpassing Garnett’s franchise record of 1,049. The three-time All-Star accomplished the feat in eight fewer playoff games.

According to Basketball Reference, Edwards also passed six NBA players on the league’s all-time playoff scoring list — Toni Kukoc, Jamal Crawford, Hedo Turkoglu, Hersey Hawkins, Bryon Russell, and Eddie Jones.

Anthony Edwards finished with 32 points on 12-of-26 (46.2%) shooting from the field, 1-of-9 (11.1%) from 3-point range, and 7-of-10 (70%) at the free throw line.

The fifth-year veteran has now scored 1,065 points in 39 career playoff games. He trails Trevor Ariza (1,074), Zelmo Beaty (1,071), and Larry Nance (1,070) on the league’s all-time list.


Despite making history Thursday night, Game 2 was not Edwards’ best performance shooting-wise. Edwards’ layup brought Minnesota within three points, trailing 53-50 with just 1:09 to go in the half, but NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a 3-pointer soon after.

The game was never really competitive from that point on. The Wolves were outscored 35-21 in the third quarter, and Gilgeous-Alexander went on to score a game-high 38 points on 12-for-21 shooting while also adding eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Edwards Recorded His 30th Career Playoff Game With 20-Plus Points

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams posted a double-double with 26 points on 12-for-20 shooting and 10 rebounds. Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren played lights out as well, with 22 points, highlighted by a third-quarter slam in which he picked up a technical foul after the play for taunting.

Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels also scored 22 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17. Although the Timberwolves face a two-game deficit in their best-of-seven series, the Wolves are 4-1 at home this postseason and have the league’s second-leading scorer.

“Every minute in a series is a chance to find something,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “So we’re going to go back home. This is a good team at home. So we’re going to go home and fight for Game 3. Heads up, look at the tape and get ready for Game 3.”

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Edwards also notched his 30th career playoff game with at least 20 points, second in franchise history (Garnett, 31). However, the 23-year-old will have to shoot better from deep if the Timberwolves want to have any shot at coming back in this series.