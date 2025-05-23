Anthony Edwards Now Timberwolves’ All-Time Leading Playoff Scorer

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards passed Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett as the franchise’s all-time leading playoff scorer during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night.

Anthony Edwards Passed Six Players On NBA’s All-Time Playoff Scoring List

With a layup in the third quarter, Edwards scored his 17th and 18th points of the game and reached 1,051 playoff points, surpassing Garnett’s franchise record of 1,049. The three-time All-Star accomplished the feat in eight fewer playoff games.

According to Basketball Reference, Edwards also passed six NBA players on the league’s all-time playoff scoring list — Toni Kukoc, Jamal Crawford, Hedo Turkoglu, Hersey Hawkins, Bryon Russell, and Eddie Jones.

Anthony Edwards finished with 32 points on 12-of-26 (46.2%) shooting from the field, 1-of-9 (11.1%) from 3-point range, and 7-of-10 (70%) at the free throw line.

The fifth-year veteran has now scored 1,065 points in 39 career playoff games. He trails Trevor Ariza (1,074), Zelmo Beaty (1,071), and Larry Nance (1,070) on the league’s all-time list.

Anthony Edwards has passed Kevin Garnett for 1st on MIN’s All-Time Postseason Scoring List… 1,051 — Anthony Edwards (39g)

1,049 — Kevin Garnett (47g)

603 — Karl-Anthony Towns (32g)

369 — Wally Szczerbiak (29g)

357 — Latrell Sprewell (18g) pic.twitter.com/NLAOuvd3mO — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) May 23, 2025



Despite making history Thursday night, Game 2 was not Edwards’ best performance shooting-wise. Edwards’ layup brought Minnesota within three points, trailing 53-50 with just 1:09 to go in the half, but NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a 3-pointer soon after.

The game was never really competitive from that point on. The Wolves were outscored 35-21 in the third quarter, and Gilgeous-Alexander went on to score a game-high 38 points on 12-for-21 shooting while also adding eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Edwards Recorded His 30th Career Playoff Game With 20-Plus Points

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams posted a double-double with 26 points on 12-for-20 shooting and 10 rebounds. Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren played lights out as well, with 22 points, highlighted by a third-quarter slam in which he picked up a technical foul after the play for taunting.

Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels also scored 22 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17. Although the Timberwolves face a two-game deficit in their best-of-seven series, the Wolves are 4-1 at home this postseason and have the league’s second-leading scorer.

“Every minute in a series is a chance to find something,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “So we’re going to go back home. This is a good team at home. So we’re going to go home and fight for Game 3. Heads up, look at the tape and get ready for Game 3.”

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Edwards also notched his 30th career playoff game with at least 20 points, second in franchise history (Garnett, 31). However, the 23-year-old will have to shoot better from deep if the Timberwolves want to have any shot at coming back in this series.