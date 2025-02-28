Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has been suspended for Friday night’s game against the Utah Jazz for his 16th technical foul of the NBA season, a source informed ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Anthony Edwards Has Paid $285,000 In Fines This Season

NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

Edwards was ejected from the Timberwolves’ 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night after collecting his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the season. The first occurred at the end of the opening quarter.

The 6-foot-4 Edwards picked up the technical as part of a double-tech he received with Jarred Vanderbilt when both got tangled and pushed one another heading into a timeout. He was also ejected with 5:21 left in the third quarter after receiving his second technical.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has been suspended for tonight’s game against the Jazz for his 16th technical foul of the season, source tells ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2025



After the ejection, a frustrated Edwards threw the ball into the stands, undoubtedly earning him another fine from the league. The three-time All-Star already has five for a total of $285,000 this season.

Edwards was upset after he felt Lakers guard Gabe Vincent should have been called for a blocking foul as Edwards tried to drive. Finch did come to Edwards’ defense, saying that he felt a foul should have been called.

“It was a block. Just call the block and nothing happens,” Finch said. “After that, I don’t really know what was said and what was not said. Clearly, it was a block right in front of me.”

Edwards Is The Fastest Player To Reach 16 Technical Fouls In A Season Since DeMarcus Cousins In 2017

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Anthony Edwards is the fastest player to reach 16 technicals in a season since DeMarcus Cousins eight years ago.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the game that Edwards needs to improve his self-control.

“He’s got to be better. He’s had too many outbursts. I think a lot of them are deserved. They’re going to miss some calls from time to time for sure, so he’s got to be better. We’ve been talking to him about it, so it’s on him.”

After the game, Crew Chief James Williams told a pool reporter that the second technical foul was “for directing profanity towards the game official.” Williams added it was “considered” that the second technical would lead to ejection.

The Timberwolves trailed 74-59 when Edwards was ejected with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. Minnesota rallied to within three midway through the fourth quarter before losing.