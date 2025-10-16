Anthony Edwards Tells Shams Charania ‘You Better Motherf—king Text Me’ If I’m Getting Traded

If Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards were to get traded, he hopes to receive the news directly from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania rather than from social media.

“If you know I’m finna get traded, you better motherf—king text me,” Edwards told Charania in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “Don’t leak that s—t on the motherf—king Twitter and X. Man, send me a text. Let me know.”

Anthony Edwards, Shams Charania Discussed Luka Doncic Trade

Edwards has a right to be concerned after the Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world in February by trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Charania broke the news before last season’s trade deadline. If even a top MVP candidate and future Hall of Famer like Doncic isn’t off limits for a trade, that means no player is.

At 16:20 in the video below, Charania joined Edwards as he was presented with the Reporter of the Year award, which Edwards said was because he was the first to report the Doncic blockbuster trade.

Players discovering their own trades on social media has become common in recent years.

In June, Kevin Durant found out that he had been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets while making an appearance at Fanatics Fest after Charania had already broke the news.

Edwards Entering Sixth NBA Season

Fortunately for Edwards, perhaps Minnesota wouldn’t consider trading the three-time All-Star any time soon. He’s entering the second year of his five-year, $245 million max contract.

In 79 games (all starts) last season, Edwards averaged career highs of 27.6 points and 36.3 minutes to go with 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

His 3-point percentage (39.5%) and field goal percentage (83.7%) were both career bests.

Edwards also earned his third All-Star appearance and made second team All-NBA for the second season in a row. His 27.6 points per game ranked fourth across the league, behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7 PPG), Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 PPG), and Nikola Jokic (29.6 PPG).

In Minnesota’s 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 4, Edwards recorded a career-high 53 points on 16-of-31 (51.6%) shooting from the field and 10-for-15 (66.7%) from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves visit Portland on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.