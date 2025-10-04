Arkansas Basketball Lands 4-Star Recruit Abdou Toure

Senior forward Abdou Toure announced his commitment to Arkansas on Friday, giving Razorbacks coach John Calipari his second top-35 recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2026 class.

Abdou Toure Chose Arkansas Over Providence, UConn

Per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi, Toure chose the Razorbacks over fellow finalists Providence and UConn. He took official visits to Arkansas and Providence and unofficial trips to the Huskies’ campus.

Toure, a native of West Haven, Conn., had cut his list to seven on Aug. 20. After Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, and Oregon were dropped, UConn appeared to be his top choice.

However, Toure was eager to play for Calipari.

“Coach Cal and his history was the main reason I chose Arkansas,” Toure told ESPN. “The way he treats his players and how he cares for all his players, along with his energy, was the difference.”

Breaking: 4⭐️ Abdou Toure, the No. 31 ranked player in the SC Next Top 100 for the Class of 2026, has committed to Arkansas, he announced. pic.twitter.com/jEO0aUv6a0 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 3, 2025

Congratulations to Notre Dame West Haven’s Abdou Toure on his official commitment to Arkansas!

From thrilling games in packed gyms to leading state championship runs, Abdou is now taking his talents to the next level. A proud moment for the CIAC basketball community! 🏀… pic.twitter.com/eSqL3IFcwv — CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) October 3, 2025



“He is always there for his players. He is the type of coach I can have an open conversation with, and he prepares his players for the NBA. I watched the practices, and they were high intensity,” Toure said.

Calipari’s track record with producing NBA draft picks was a factor for Toure, per Borzello and Biancardi.

“Coach Cal is a players’ coach. He really cares and loves his players,” he added. “He gave me real feedback on my shot. And he said I need to have a higher release point on my 3-point shot.

Toure Has Led Notre Dame High School To Back-To-Back Titles

Toure, a 6-foot-6 wing from Notre Dame High School (Conn.), is the highest-ranked player in the Constitution State. He is also ranked No. 31 overall in the SC Next 100.

While playing for BABC on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this year, Toure averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, including a 28-point effort against Wildcat Select in July.

Toure has helped Notre Dame win consecutive CIAC Division I championships and is now aiming for a three-peat. He scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Green Knights to the title last year against St. Bernard.

“I feel relieved,” Toure said. “I am ready to go back and win a state championship. You know, three times. Back-to-back-to-back.”

In addition, Toure was named the 2024-25 MaxPreps Connecticut Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

He already owns the school career scoring record (1,477) and single-game scoring record (49).

Toure shot 61.3% from the floor, 34.3% from 3-point territory, and 74.2% from the foul line. He was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year as well.

Last summer, Arkansas assistant and recruiting coordinator Chuck Martin also made his way to Istanbul, Turkey, to watch Toure play for Guinea during the 17-under FIBA World Cup.

He averaged 23 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks in seven games during the World Cup while shooting 70.1% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc.

Toure is Calipari’s second commitment in the 2026 class, after five-star small forward JaShawn Andrews picked the Razorbacks in May.