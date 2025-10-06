Star defender Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks are not on the same page when it comes to early talks on an extension. This is according to the latest from NBA insider Jake Fischer for The Stein Line.

Daniels could command an annual salary starting at $30 million, according to the report. That would be similar to what teammate Jalen Johnson received and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs received last season. Both signed five-year deals right around the $150 million mark.

Fischer’s report also indicates there are at least three teams which could meet Daniels’ demands in the 2026 offseason.

The Australian guard has emerged as an elite defender and led the league in steals this past season. He won the Most Improved Player award and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Daniels finished the 2024-25 season averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals in 76 games. It was his first season for the Hawks after playing his first two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans selected Daniels eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was traded in a deal that returned Dejounte Murray.

Daniels May Have To Prove Playoff Worth To Hawks

There is certainly considerable value in what Daniels has provided in the regular season. Especially as a pairing alongside Trae Young, he mitigates a lot of the concerns that might exist with a less defensively inclined guard.

Fischer reported the Hawks may want to see how much Daniels’ lack of a reliable jumper impacts his true value. The Hawks are expected to be very competitive this season, which should provide a first glimpse of Daniels in a playoff setting with an expanded role.

Daniels is a career 32.7 percent 3-point shooter on 2.3 attempts per game. He did show marginal improvement last season, shooting 34 percent percent on 3.1 attempts.

The acquisition of guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker also gives the Hawks a bit of insurance and leverage in negotiations.