Atlanta Hawks Free Agency Rumors: Clint Capela Expected To Leave

Atlanta Hawks veteran center Clint Capela is rumored to leave in free agency during the 2025 offseason. The 6-foot-10 big man has spent his past five seasons in Atlanta after playing the first six of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets. He was traded to the Hawks in February 2020.

Clint Capela Could Leave Hawks This Offseason

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported back in March that the “expectation” around the league is that the 30-year-old will depart Atlanta in unrestricted free agency after the 2024-25 season.

“After being benched in favor of Onyeka Okongwu and dangled in trade talks before the deadline, the early expectation is Hawks center Clint Capela will sign elsewhere in unrestricted free agency this summer,” Scotto wrote.

In 55 games (41 starts), Capela averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 21.4 minutes per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 53.6% from the free throw line.

However, the emergence of Okongwu led to Capela seeing more time on the bench. His 21.4 minutes were the fewest averaged in a season since his 2015-16 campaign with the Rockets.

Despite riding the bench more often this season, Capela has been Trae Young’s pick-and-roll partner and Atlanta’s starting center during most of his Hawks tenure.

In March, Capela was diagnosed with a season-ending ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. The injury will likely not impact his market value this offseason, as the 11-year veteran is a proven center at this point of his playing career.

Trae Young Eligible To Sign Four-Year, $229 Million Extension

Another hot topic in Atlanta concerns Trae Young, who’s owed nearly $46 million next season and has been mentioned once or twice in the trade rumor mill.

The four-time All-Star guard spoke about his future with the franchise during a recent interview with Scotto.

“It’s hard to determine the future. I’m so stuck in the moment right now and focusing on what they wanted me to do this year by trying to build these young guys and give them confidence,” Young said.

“I’m focused on that and not focusing on the end result. At the end of the day, focus on getting better every day and letting the results come as they go.”

Young has been the face of the Hawks organization since he was drafted in 2018.

He is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30. Had he been named All-NBA this season, he would have been able to sign a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

If an extension is not reached, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27.