Auburn Holds No. 1, Bluebloods Fall from Top 25

Auburn Holds No. 1, But UConn and Kansas Are in Freefall

For another week, Auburn remains atop the Associated Press Top 25, standing firm as the unanimous No. 1 team in college basketball. But just below the Tigers, two of the sport’s biggest programs—UConn and Kansas—are unraveling at the worst possible time.

Auburn (25-2) strengthened its grip on the top spot with victories over Arkansas and Georgia, the latter an 82-70 win led by Johni Broome’s season-high 31 points and 14 rebounds. But while the Tigers roll on, UConn and Kansas—two teams with championship pedigrees—are slipping at the most crucial juncture of the season.

UConn and Kansas: Fading at the Wrong Time

For UConn, the slide has been steep.

Since head coach Dan Hurley’s fiery “best coach in the f*ing sport” declaration** last month, the Huskies have gone just 4-4, dropping a pair of double-digit losses to St. John’s and tumbling to 18-9 overall. Once a powerhouse eyeing a three-peat, UConn is now unranked and fourth in the Big East standings with only four games left in the regular season.

The Big East title is slipping away, with St. John’s—now ranked No. 7—firmly in control of the conference race. The Red Storm could clinch the regular-season crown if they defeat No. 21 Marquette in their season finale.

Kansas finds itself in a similar predicament.

The Jayhawks suffered an embarrassing 34-point loss to BYU last week, matching the worst defeat in Bill Self’s tenure. Though they rebounded with a 32-point rout of Oklahoma State, Kansas has lost five of its last nine and now sits at 18-9—a record that officially dropped them out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2021.

For the first time in 1,477 days… Kansas is unranked 🤯 That snaps the second-longest active AP Top 25 streak 👀 pic.twitter.com/pXmvWcsdC2 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 24, 2025

With three ranked opponents left on the schedule, including two inside the top 10, Kansas must find a way to stop the bleeding before it’s too late.

Time is running out for UConn and Kansas to correct their course.

For the Huskies, the Big East title is likely out of reach, and their hopes for a deep tournament run rest on fixing their late-season struggles. Meanwhile, Kansas faces a brutal stretch of ranked opponents—a make-or-break test before Selection Sunday.

If they don’t turn things around soon, two of the sport’s biggest names could find themselves entering March in the worst possible position—scrambling for answers, instead of contending for a title.

Houston Holds Control in Big 12, While Duke and Florida Battle for No. 2

While Kansas stumbles, Houston remains in command of the Big 12 race. The Cougars secured a nine-point win over Iowa State on Saturday, moving up to No. 4 in this week’s poll. A win over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night could all but lock up the regular-season title, though the conference tournament in Kansas City will still be a battle with BYU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Arizona all in the mix.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 spot in the country remains a tight race between Duke and Florida.

Duke (24-3) moved up one spot to No. 2 after a dominant 110-67 win over Illinois on Saturday.

moved up one spot to No. 2 after a on Saturday. Florida (24-3) dropped to No. 3 despite wins over Oklahoma and LSU .

dropped to No. 3 despite wins over . Tennessee (22-5) climbed to No. 5, right behind Houston.

Full Top 10 Breakdown

1. Auburn (25-2) — Unanimous No. 1 after wins over Arkansas and Georgia.

— after wins over Arkansas and Georgia. 2. Duke (24-3) — Moves up after a 43-point dismantling of Illinois .

— Moves up after a . 3. Florida (24-3) — Drops one spot despite two wins last week .

— Drops one spot despite . 4. Houston (23-4) — A win over Texas Tech could solidify their Big 12 title hopes .

— A could solidify their . 5. Tennessee (22-5) — Steady climb after another strong week.

— Steady climb after another strong week. 6. Alabama (22-5) — Eyeing an SEC tournament push .

— Eyeing an . 7. St. John’s (24-4) — The Big East frontrunner , now ranked at a season-best No. 7 .

— The , now ranked . 8. Michigan State (22-5) — Climbs six spots after taking control of the Big Ten race .

— Climbs after taking control of the . 9. Iowa State (21-6) — The Cyclones continue to battle near the top of the Big 12.

— The Cyclones continue to battle near the top of the Big 12. 10. Texas Tech (21-6) — Faces a defining matchup vs. Houston on Monday.

St.Johns Can Make the final four pic.twitter.com/jn06Inttur — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 24, 2025

Kansas Falls Out, St. Mary’s and BYU Join the Rankings