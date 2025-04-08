We have news of yet another a college freshman who feels ready to taste the Draft waters in the next couple of months, but will play it safe as he maintains his college eligibility. Were are talking about Tahaad Pettiford, whose shot creation, shotmaking and scoring instincts have stood out to NBA scouts.

He told ESPN on Monday that he feels ready for the challenge. “I’m looking for an NBA team that values my skill set and sees my long-term potential,” said the Auburn star. “The right fit and organization that values me. I’ll sit down with my family and representation and decide whether to stay in the draft.”

Considered by ESPN’s NBA draft rankings as the No. 39 prospect, he was first named o the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 11.6 points and 3.0 assists in 22.9 minutes per game this college campaign.

Pettiford also contributed to his team becoming the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, plus a Final Four berth. During their Round of 32, the youngster scored 23 vs. Creighton and then 20 against Michigan in the Sweet 16.

“We had an amazing year,” Tahaad told the press with confidence, after facing elimination this March Madness. “I couldn’t have asked for a better freshman season. We lost in the Final Four, but that doesn’t change the year we had.”

The 19-year-old also ranked first in Auburn’s squad in the assist department, and then in scoring despite only being the sixth player with most minutes on the court this season. “That’s why I came to Auburn,” Pettiford shared. “My coaches and teammates’ trust and confidence in me allowed me to thrive.”

If Tahaad was to return for a sophomore campaign, he expressed his loyalty to the Tigers. “If I return, it will be to Auburn,” the guard said. “I can’t leave this type of situation. I trust BP with all my heart, so I will roll with him. Loyalty is important to me.”