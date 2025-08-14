NBA

Austin Reaves Expected To Decline $14.9M Option, Seeking $30M Per Year

James Foglio
James Foglio

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor.

Updated44 mins ago on August 14, 2025

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is reportedly seeking a contract in the same range as Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, demanding a deal worth around $30 million per year from the Purple and Gold.

Reaves, 27, is also expected to decline his player option for 2026.

“There is zero chance he is picking up his $14.9 million player option, even if he plans to stay with the Lakers,” wrote NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin. “Reaves reportedly wants to be paid in the Tyler Herro range of $30 million a year (and Herro is a good comp in a lot of ways).”

Austin Reaves Declined Four-Year, $89.2 Million Max Contract Offer

The four-year, $53.8 million deal Reaves signed in 2023 is considered one of the best value contracts in the league. Reaves’ $13.9 million salary next season is below the non-tax midlevel exception, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

However, the bargain contract may lead to Reaves deciding to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason. Due to his team-friendly salary, the maximum extension the Lakers can offer is four years, $89.2 million.

Reaves would still earn more in average annual salary with a deal that starts at $30 million than if he were to sign the four-year, $89.2 million contract extension.

According to Marks, the first-year salary of $19.9 million is 140% of the average player salary, the maximum allowed under the CBA. This means there’s a chance that Reaves could test the open market next summer.

If Reaves bypasses the extension and becomes a free agent, the Lakers and teams with cap space would be allowed to sign him next offseason to a contract worth up to 25% of the salary cap. His first-year starting salary in that contract would be $42.5 million.

Reaves Hopes To Remain With Lakers

At his youth basketball camp in Arkansas back in June, Reaves told a local television station that he hopes to remain with the Lakers throughout his NBA career.

“I want to be in L.A. I want to play my whole career in L.A. And I love it there. I love the fans. Love the weather, love the golf,” Reaves told K8 News. “And obviously the Lakers are the best organization in basketball.”

Reaves finished the 2024-25 season averaging career highs in points (20.2), rebounds (4.5), and assists (5.8) in 73 games (all starts) with the Lakers. The fourth-year veteran also shot 46% from the field and 37.7% from deep.

In Los Angeles’ 124-117 win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8, he recorded a career-high 45 points on 14-of-26 (53.8%) shooting from the field and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range.