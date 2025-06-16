Aziz Olajuwon caught scouts’ attention at the NBPA top 100 camp this past weekend. The 6’7, 2026 class wing and son of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon hasn’t garnered much college buzz to this point. After a strong performance against top high school competitions, schools are beginning to take notice and recruit Olajuwon.

After some productive camp scrimmage performances, Olajuwon received an offer from the Cincinnati Bearcats. It’s his second high-major offer so far, earning an offer from Virginia Tech earlier this month. Through 11 Nike EYBL games with JL3 Elite 17u, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game on an excellent 63.7% true shooting.

Olajuwon is a promising offensive prospect

Olajuwon showcased the shotmaking potential he’s flashed all summer at the NBPA top 100 camp. Across those 11 EYBL games so far, he made 45% (27-60) of his triples. His height, deep range and smooth jumper help him release shots from all over the floor and against contests.

When Olajuwon burns defenses with his jumper, he capitalizes on closeouts with quick rim attacks. He made a scorching 60.9% of his 2-pointers in EYBL competition this summer and his driving flashes popped against top high school opponents.

At 6’7, Olajuwon’s flexibility and burst let him blow by most bigger defenders who lack the foot speed to check his drives. He’ll mostly turn to basic crossovers and straight-line attacks, but his physical tools and mobility fuel effective slashing at this stage.

aziz olajuwon (’26 wing) drove the ball well at the NPBA top 100 camp. impressive flashes at 6’7 with his bend, fluidity and easy downhill advantage creation pic.twitter.com/fzB9BFknzc — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) June 16, 2025

Adding more playmaking and ball skills will help him squeeze more value from his shotmaking and driving as he develops. High-major teams will continue offering Olajuwon, banking on his NBA pedigree and bankable tools at this stage. Expect more notable programs — possibly his hometown Houston Cougars — to offer him as the EYBL season continues.