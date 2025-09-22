Aziz Olajuwon, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, has committed to Stanford, he told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi on Saturday.

Aziz Olajuwon Chose Stanford Over Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Houston

Olajuwon, a top-40 recruit, recently narrowed his list to four schools: Stanford, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and Houston, his father’s alma mater.

The 6-foot-7 small forward from Texas reportedly visited Cincinnati and Vanderbilt in recent weeks after taking a trip to Stanford over the summer, per Borzello and Biancardi.

“I chose Stanford because it’s a perfect balance of elite academics and high-level basketball,” Olajuwon said. “It’s a place that will challenge me on the court and in the classroom, while also preparing me for life beyond basketball. The culture and tradition at Stanford really stood out to me.”

He also delivered a message to Cardinal fans: “Get ready, we’re building something special. I can’t wait to put on the Stanford jersey, compete at the highest level, and give everything I have for the program and the fans. The future is bright, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Olajuwon Becomes 10th-Highest Rated Recruit In Stanford History

Olajuwon becomes the first ESPN 100 recruit for Stanford since Kyle Smith was named head coach in March 2024. Since 2010, the program has had seven small forwards drafted or reach the NBA.

He’s now officially the 10th-highest rated recruit in Stanford history, per The Athletic’s Tobias Bass.

“Coach Smith and really the whole staff are people who really invest in their players, on and off the court,” Olajuwon said. “Their passion, leadership, and ability to connect with the teams made a huge impression on me.

“The visit felt like a real day in the life, not just a tour. I got to experience the campus, the people and the culture in an authentic way, and it just felt right.”

Olajuwon Excelled In Nike EYBL Circuit

Olajuwon, who recently transferred to IMG Academy (Florida), is ranked as the No. 64 prospect by 247Sports composite ratings for the class of 2026.

In the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists across 19 games. He also nearly 42% from 3-point range at the Nike Peach Jam in July.

Olajuwon is the second commitment for Smith and Stanford in the 2026 class, joining four-star guard Isaiah Rogers, who is listed as the nation’s No. 131 prospect in 247Sports composite rankings.

The Cardinal went 21-14 in Smith’s first season, marking the program’s highest win total in a decade and earning an 11-9 conference record in the school’s ACC debut.