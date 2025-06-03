Baron Davis Exclusive: Frontcourt Upgrade Could Help Warriors Reclaim Championship Status

Baron Davis feels the key to the Golden State Warriors unlocking their potential is by adding an “athletic big.”

The Warriors turned their season around following the Jimmy Butler trade, with the six-time All-Star helping revive Golden State’s season. The team was 25-26 at the time of the Butler acquisition and then went 23-8 in the ensuing 31 games.

Butler’s arrival paved the way for the Warriors to win their first round series and advance to the second round.

If not for a Stephen Curry injury that sidelined him for the last four games of the season, the Warriors’ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves may have looked a lot different, says Davis.

“They’re solid contenders now,” the former Warriors star told Basketball Insiders in an exclusive interview. “Steph getting hurt in that series kind of really derailed them and their momentum. But having Jimmy now playing that Robin character to Steph, it just gives you a different flow. Defenses are geared towards Steph, and now having Jimmy — who knows how to get a bucket, how to get to the free throw line — the Warriors can play (many different styles).”

Golden State’s biggest weakness is their lack of elite play at the big man positions. The Warriors were starting the 6-foot-6 Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis — a second-round pick who averaged 6.6 points last season — towards the end of the playoffs.

“Their ceiling is really kind of the move that they make in the offseason to upgrade themselves athletically right in the front court,” says Davis. “I personally think they need some front-court athleticism to compete in the West with Nikola Jokic, Naz Reid and people like that.”

In big man categories, the Warriors were a below average team last season, which isn’t very surprising considering their tallest regulars in the rotation were 6-foot-9 guys, including Jackson-Davis. They leaned heavily on Green, who is not only undersized, but 35 years old now.

Golden State ranked 18th in rebounds and 24th in blocks last season.

“They needed some help, I would definitely say, rebounding,” says Davis. “Steve Kerr said it himself. Draymond Green at the five the majority of the season kind of wore him out. I saw similar things. If they can get some support, that would really help.”

Davis: Warriors Already Contenders With Jimmy Butler In Fold

When asked if adding a veteran big man in the offseason would help them become championship contenders, Davis says the Warriors are “contenders” now as currently constructed.

“I think that they’re a contender now,” says Davis. “If Steph doesn’t get hurt, they may be in the Western Conference Finals. But teams are going to make moves. People are going to upgrade. You’re looking at right now, OKC and Indiana and you’re saying one of these teams is going to win and we’re going to have to create a style that is going to be a winning recipe.

“When you look at OKC and Indiana, you know they’re both well put together with youth, athleticism, and scoring,” says Davis. “That’s what a lot of teams are going to have to start thinking about is one of these teams is going to win, you’re going to have to adjust your style of play to be the contender in this league.”

Former first-round pick Jonathan Kuminga will be a restricted free agent this offseason and he faces an uncertain future. However, he re-upped his value during the Warriors’ second-round playoff series against the Timberwolves during Curry’s absence, averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game on 54.3% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc.

While Davis isn’t making any predictions on whether or not Kuminga will be back on the team — he’ll be one of the top free agents this offseason — he does say that he “proved” that he’s someone that the Warriors need in addition to Butler.

“We saw in the playoffs he’s someone that they need in addition to Jimmy,” says Davis of the 22-year-old Kuminga. “We’ll see what happens this offseason, but Kuminga could be an integral piece coming back. There’s a need and a place and he’s ready to take that next step.

“I thought these playoffs gave him a good opportunity to showcase his skills. I like Kuminga’s game and I think if he comes at that level that they need him to be at, he’s ultimately another one of those key pieces that could potentially put them over the hump.”