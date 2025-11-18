Barring a setback, Lakers’ LeBron James is expected to make his ’25-’26 season debut on Tuesday

After a 119-95 win vs. Milwaukee over the weekend, the Lakers are 10-4 to begin the season. The team is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles has been without LeBron James’ production.

The 40-year-old has been dealing with sciatica on his right side. This forced James to miss the traning camp and the entire preseason for the Lakers. On top of that, the 21-time all-star has missed Los Angeles’ first 14 games of the 2025-26 season. Ahead of their game on Tuesday, NBA insiders gave a positive update on LeBron James. Barring a setback, James is expected to make his season debut against the Jazz.

Lakers’ LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s home game against the Utah Jazz, an indication he hopes to make his season debut. James is motivated and eager to return to action, and said at practice Monday that he is monitoring his body around the clock. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2025



When LeBron James steps on the court for Tuesday’s game, he’ll set another NBA record. He’ll break a tie with Vince Carter as he enters his 23rd season of professional basketball. LeBron is 40 years old and will turn 41 before New Year’s. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer missed traning camp and the entire preseason due to injury. Jaemes was dealing with sciatica on his right side. Despite missing the first 14 games, LeBron James is on the verge of returning.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that James is expected to return on Tuesday night vs. the Jazz. LeBron was sent to the Lakers’ G League affiliate to get some practice in. He had multiple practices without experiencing pain. A step in the right direction for his recovery. Additionally, James was a full participant in the Lakers’ practice session on Monday. Los Angeles is back home on Tuesday after a five-game road trip.

LeBron James is coming off back-to-back seasons starting at least 70 games for the Lakers. He's set to enter an unprecedented year 23. The 40-year-old spends millions of dollars each year on his recovery. It's unknown how much longer James will play. This season was the first time in his career that he missed opening night. Gabe Vincent has been out for the Lakers sicne late October with an ankle sprain. He is listed as questionable on Tuesday night vs. the Jazz.