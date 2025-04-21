Baylor’s freshman VJ Edgecombe has declared for the 2025 NBA draft

During the 2024-25 regular season, the Baylor Bears finished 19-14. They were 10-10 in league play. Baylor was one of seven Big 12 teams to make the 2025 NCAA tournament.

The Bears lost a tough game to the Duke Blue Devils in the Round of 32. Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, one Baylor player has made an important decision. Freshman guard and projected top-five pick VJ Edgecombe has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. Where will he be drafted in June?

VJ Edgecombe is not waiting to take his talent to the NBA

Our guy @vj_edgecombe has officially declared for the NBA draft! One lucky team’s gonna get a special player and an even better person 🐻#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/JErohwg6JL — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) April 20, 2025



Before his 2024-25 season with Baylor, VJ Edgecombe was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school. He is from Glenn Head, New York, and attended Long Island Lutheran High School. Edgecombe had offers from several big-time college basketball programs. However, he chose to come to Baylor and play for head coach Scott Drew. VJ Edgecombe is six-foot-five, 180 pounds, and is regarded as one of the top athletes in this year’s draft class.

As a freshman, he started all 33 games he played in for Baylor in 2024-25. Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. His assists and points per game were the second-most for the Bears this past season. The freshman shot (.340) percent from beyond the arc and (.436) percent from the field in 2024-25. That was enough for the 19-year-old to win Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Draft analysts have VJ Edgecombe as a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He has a chance to be the highest-drafted Baylor Bear in team history. That is currently held by Ekpe Udoh, the sixth pick in the 2010 draft by the Warriors. Edgecombe is one of the top two-way players in the 2025 draft class. Tune into the 2025 NBA draft on June 25-26 to see where VJ Edgecombe will start his professional career.