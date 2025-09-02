Ben Simmons Predicted To Sign ‘Minimum Deal’ With Knicks

NBA veteran guard Ben Simmons could potentially sign a minimum deal with the New York Knicks — that’s the current prediction of Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“Ben Simmons is a versatile defender and playmaker, though his lack of three-point shooting limits some fits. Multiple teams are potential destinations, as B/R recently noted,” Pincus wrote.

“Prediction: The Sacramento Kings are a viable option, but pencil in Simmons for the New York Knicks on a minimum deal.”

Ben Simmons Has Drawn Interest From Multiple Teams

NBA insider Marc Stein noted in July that Simmons has drawn interest from three teams.

“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I’m told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York, and Sacramento,” Stein wrote.

SNY’s Ian Begley also reported last month that New York has “continued to show strong interest in signing Simmons as teams in on Simmons await his decision.”

Simmons appeared in 33 games (24 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets last season before his contract was bought out. The LSU product then signed with the Los Angeles Clippers and played in 18 games off the bench.

In 51 games split between the Nets and Clippers, he averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 22 minutes per contest while shooting 52% from the field and 72.7% from the foul line.

Simmons’ agent is Bernie Lee, who the Knicks have reportedly been in contact with.

Per Spotrac, Simmons is coming off the final season of his five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension signed with Philadelphia in 2019.

Simmons Was Once A Rising NBA Star

Simmons was once one of the top players in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2016 draft, and he went on to receive three All-Star selections, two All-Defensive nods, and one All-NBA Third-Team honor with the Sixers.

However, his NBA career took a downward trajectory after the 2021 playoffs due to injuries, mental health issues, and an extended contract holdout with Philadelphia.

He requested a trade from the 76ers in 2021 and was dealt to the Nets for James Harden in February 2022. Despite the change in scenery, back issues and psychological disorders sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season.

In 383 career NBA regular-season games (344 starts), Simmons has career averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks with the Sixers, Nets, and Clippers.

New York lost to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference finals in six games. After falling short in the playoffs, head coach Tom Thibodeau was fired and replaced by Mike Brown.