Actor and director Ben Stiller might have spent Sunday evening at the 97th Academy Awards to present the production design award for the 2025 Oscars, but he still took the time to post about the New York Knicks’ 116-114 overtime win against the Miami Heat during the star-studded event.

While onstage, the Severance director performed a comical sketch about the importance of production design as he attempted to speak to the crowd from a sunken platform that wouldn’t rise to the main stage level.

Stiller then climbed out off the platform before naming Wicked the winner for Best Production.

After leaving the stage, Stiller posted about the Knicks’ overtime win.

Ben Stiller presents the award for Best Production Design while demonstrating the importance of well…production design 😂#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/5NIN1MwOip — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Go Knicks — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 3, 2025



“KNICKS WIN,” the 59-year-old actor wrote on X.

Stiller’s celebratory post on the social media platform quickly went viral during the award ceremony.

“I’m crying bro, you’re at the Oscars,” one fan responded two minutes later.

“Ben’s tweet is Knicks fandom summed up in a nutshell,” another follower wrote on X.

Another fan posted, “He got courtside seats at the Oscars.”

Ben Stiller Focused On The Knicks Throughout The Awards Show

An hour later into the awards show, it appeared that Stiller’s attention was still diverted from the Oscars stage when he replied to a user in the thread who posted, “Go Knicks.”

This should come as no surprise since Stiller is a die-hard Knicks fan.

In January, Stiller gave a fan a hug after the man won a 2025 Kia Telluride X-Line at the Jan. 17th game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Stiller was in attendance at the game alongside Severance’s Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Zach Cherry.

Earlier this year, Ben Stiller explained to People that he and the cast shot season 2 in 186 days and had “a lot of moments together.”

“When we went to shoot episode four on location in the mountains, that was fun,” he recalled. “We had a wrap party for that episode at a roller rink. That was awesome.

“And yeah, I remember we all watched the eclipse together. The solar eclipse. I have pictures of us all going outside of the stage in the Bronx there to look at that.”

Knick Overcame A 19-Point Deficit Against The Heat

As for the Knicks, they overcame a 19-point to defeat Miami in overtime on Sunday night.

New York erased an 11-point deficit early in the fourth and took its first lead at 101-100 on Miles McBride’s jumper with 2:58 remaining in the final frame.

Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 31 points, hit a 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in overtime put New York ahead for good at 111-110 and began a 7-0 run.

OG Anunoby added 23 points and Karl Anthony Towns had 19 points and 16 rebounds for New York. It was the Knicks’ third straight win and 19th victory on the road this season.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo led Miami with 30 points in 42 minutes of action. Tyler Herro finished with 22 points and seven assists, while rookie Kel’el Ware had 12 points and career-high six blocks.

New York also defeated Miami 116-107 on Oct. 30. The Knicks play host to the Heat in the third and final game of the regular-season series on March 17.

The Knicks host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.