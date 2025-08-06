Ranking The Best NBA Draft Picks Of All-Time At Every Spot

As we march deeper into the dregs of the NBA offseason, there’s time and space for larger scale retrospectives. From the first NBA Draft in the 1940s to the most recent in 2025, the league receives a major influx of talent every offseason to bolster its present and, more importantly, its future.

Though most of the best players of all-time came from the top of their respective drafts, anyone who follows the draft knows how much value there is to find later in the rounds. All 60 draft positions have produced fruitful NBA careers from long-time rotation players to basketball legends. Today, we’ll determine the best draft pick at each slot throughout NBA history.

To define “best,” which has some inherent subjectivity baked in, we’ll primarily consider which player accomplished the most in their careers. For some selections, the answer will be obvious. For others, multiple players could claim the title of the best ever pick at their draft slot. We’ll consider how much a player contributed to the team that drafted them as a tiebreaker, discussing the honorable mentions when necessary.

If a player was traded on draft night or before ever playing a game with their first team, we’ll count them with the team that traded for them. That means Kobe Bryant will be listed as a Los Angeles Laker, not a Charlotte Hornet, and Bill Russell counts as a Boston Celtics draftee, not a St. Louis Hawk.

The NBA’s early days included some archaic draft rules, which slightly complicate this, as some players played overseas or in a different American pro league other than the team that drafted them for a variety of reasons. In these cases, we’ll leave those players with the teams that originally drafted them.

All data on draft picks/selections was sourced from the NBA’s website. Let’s dive into the list!

Pick 1: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (2003)

Honorable Mentions: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969), Shaquille O’Neal (1992)

There’s no other way to begin this list than with the greatest player of all-time, who entered the league with stratospheric expectations. James has broken through that ceiling and authored a legendary career, winning four NBA titles and an unfathomable 21 straight All-Star and All-NBA teams dating back to the 2004-05 season. James is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, eclipsing 40,000 total points with room for more as he approaches a 23rd season.

Countless other history-defining stars met top-pick expectations and changed the fortunes of their franchises — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan and Magic Johnson included. None matched James’s peak and longevity, making him one of the greatest athletes of the 21st century.

Pick 2: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics (1956)

Honorable Mentions: Kevin Durant (2007), Jerry West (1960)

After the Celtics traded for him on draft night, Russell anchored a still-unmatched dynasty in Boston, winning an incredible 11 NBA titles in 13 seasons. He’s widely considered the greatest defender of all-time in an era before analysts paid close attention to defensive production, but that defense led to 12 All-Star and 11 All-NBA appearances alongside five league MVPs.

Jerry West has a reasonable case as the best second pick ever, winning an NBA title and making 12 All-NBA teams, though he never quite reached Russell’s peak. Kevin Durant will retire as one of the league’s all-time greats, but his best seasons and deepest playoff runs came after his Oklahoma City Thunder tenure.

Pick 3: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls (1984)

Honorable Mentions: Luka Doncic (2018), James Harden (2009)

Despite falling to the third pick of the 1984 draft behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie, Jordan became arguably the best player in NBA history. Jordan spent 13 of his 15 NBA seasons with the Bulls, winning six NBA titles, five MVP trophies and a Defensive Player of the Year nod alongside 14 All-Star, 11 All-NBA and nine All-Defensive Team selections.

Doncic quickly ascended to superstardom upon entering the NBA, but any NBA titles or league MVPs he wins in the future won’t come with the Dallas Mavericks, which drafted him. Harden is one of his generation’s best offensive players, winning an MVP and averaging 30 or more points for three straight seasons from 2018-2020. Yet similar to Doncic, those prime seasons came with the Houston Rockets rather than Oklahoma City, which selected him third overall in 2009.

Pick 4: Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets (2005)

Honorable Mentions: Dolph Schayes (1948), Dave Cowens (1970)

Paul is one of the great point guards in basketball history, dominating the league in the late 2000s and still adding value in 2025. Across 20 NBA seasons, Paul has made 12 All-Star, 11 All-NBA and nine All-Defensive Teams, and finished top five in MVP voting five times.

Advanced impact metrics support Paul’s greatness, ranking in the top 10 in Box Plus-Minus, Win Shares and Value over Replacement Player (VORP). Stats like Estimated Plus-Minus viewed him as the best player in the NBA during five different seasons: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017.

Schayes and Cowens deserve recognition as two of the NBA’s earlier dominant players. Schayes made 12 All-Star and All-NBA Teams, and won the 1955 title with the Syracuse Nationals; Cowens won two titles with the Celtics as well as the 1973 MVP.

Pick 5: Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat (2003)

Honorable Mentions: Kevin Garnett (1995), Charles Barkley (1984)

It took just three seasons for Wade to win his Heat their first championship in franchise history. Wade dominated on both ends of the floor en route to 13 All-Star and eight All-NBA nods, the 2009 scoring title and three NBA championships. He won titles as a primary engine earlier in his career and, later, a secondary star with LeBron James leading the way.

Unlike Wade, Garnett won an MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year trophy, as well as earning 15 All-Star, nine All-NBA and 12 All-Defensive Team nods. Wade won multiple titles for the Heat and that, alongside a decade of elite play, gives him the edge here. Barkley also won an MVP alongside 11 All-Star and All-NBA Teams, but his best seasons and deepest playoff runs came in Phoenix and not with the Sixers, which drafted him.

Pick 6: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics (1978)

Honorable Mentions: Damian Lillard (2012), Adrian Dantley (1976)

The Celtics drafted Bird before he was eligible to play in the NBA under an antiquated rule that let teams retain college players’ rights for a year, but that decision worked out as well as it could have. Bird is one of the best players in the history of the sport, winning three NBA titles, three MVPs and making 12 All-Star, 10 All-NBA and three All-Defensive Teams.

Pick 7: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (2009)

Honorable Mentions: John Havlicek (1962), Bernard King (1977)

Curry was the primary architect of the NBA’s most recent unbreakable dynasty, winning back-to-back MVPs in 2015 and 2016. He transformed the modern basketball meta, breaking defenses with all-time shooting and constant movement en route to four championships, two scoring titles, 11 All-Star and 11 All-NBA Team selections.

King and Havlicek are both Hall of Fame players, even if neither reached Curry’s best player in the world heights. Havlicek made 11 All-NBA Teams and won eight titles with the Celtics in the ‘60s and ‘70s, while King was one of the league’s first unstoppable scoring machines, averaging nearly 33 points per game in 1985.

Pick 8: Willis Reed, New York Knicks (1964)

Honorable Mentions: Sam Jones (1957), Robert Parish (1976)

Reed hit the ground sprinting with the Knicks, winning the 1965 Rookie of the Year and earning an All-Star nod during his first NBA season. His brief, 10-year NBA career consisted of one MVP trophy, two titles and two NBA Finals MVPs, seven All-Star and five All-NBA Team selections.

Both Jones and Parish also carved out Hall of Fame careers, winning multiple championships with the Celtics as key contributors in different eras. Neither reached Reed’s MVP peak, though, despite their undeniable greatness.

Pick 9: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks (1998)

Honorable Mentions: Tracy McGrady (1997), Mel Daniels (1967)

Nowitzki spent all 21 seasons of his storied career in Dallas, winning an MVP in 2007 and the NBA title in 2011. Throughout those seasons, he made 14 All-Star and 12 All-NBA Teams, finishing top three in MVP voting from 2005-07. He’s one of the greatest players in NBA history and widely regarded as the best shooting big ever, making 38 percent of over 5,200 career triples.

McGrady reached legendary peaks early in his career, but had his best seasons with the Orlando Magic after leaving the Toronto Raptors team that drafted him. Daniels is one of the ABA’s all-time greats, winning two MVPs in his first four seasons and three ABA titles in his nine-year pro career.

Pick 10: Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics (1998)

Honorable Mentions: Paul Westphal (1972), Paul George (2010)

Pierce is the greatest of these three historic Pauls, making 10 All-Star and four All-NBA Teams with the Celtics. Pierce helped Boston win the 2008 title and won Finals MVP that year. He averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, though averaged 25 points per game from 2001-03 with weaker teammates earlier in his Hall of Fame career.

Westphal, who also made the Hall of Fame, won the 1974 championship with Boston as a role player. He blossomed into a star for the Phoenix Suns, making five All-Star and four All-NBA Teams. George is one of the modern era’s best two-way wings, starring defensively early on before making nine All-Star, six All-NBA and four All-Defensive Teams.

Pick 11: Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers (1987)

Honorable Mentions: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018), Klay Thompson (2011)

Among all 60 selections, this one was most challenging to decide. Reggie Miller ultimately takes the crown for his high-end success with the team that drafted him. Miller’s Hall of Fame career spanned 18 seasons in Indiana, resulting in five All-Star teams, five All-NBA selections and an NBA Finals appearance in 2000. He’s one of the league’s very best 3-point shooters, making 39.5 percent of over 2,500 career threes.

Gilgeous-Alexander undeniably peaked higher than Miller, winning his first MVP and NBA Championship in 2025. He won that title for the Thunder, though, not the Los Angeles Clippers team that drafted him. If Gilgeous-Alexander authors a long Hall of Fame career, he’d eventually usurp the mantle from Miller.

Thompson also has a compelling case. Like Miller, Thompson is an all-time great sniper, making five All-Star and two All-NBA Teams. His four championships could place him over Miller for some, but Miller’s higher offensive responsibility and longevity give him the nod.

Pick 12: Julius Erving, Milwaukee Bucks (1972)

Honorable Mentions: Jalen Williams (2022), Tyrese Haliburton (2020)

This pick is similarly challenging to parse, but Erving has more distance from his honorable mentions than Miller. Though he never played for the Bucks team that drafted him, he won three straight MVPs for the ABA’s New York Nets in 1994-96 and later won an NBA MVP for the Sixers in 1981. Erving made 16 All-Star teams, seven All-NBA and five All-ABA Teams, while winning three total championships.

Williams was the second offensive option on a title team three years after it drafted him. He made his first All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive Team this past season and has a promising future in Oklahoma City. Though Haliburton is also an established star with playoff success, it hasn’t come for the Sacramento Kings team that drafted him in 2020.

Pick 13: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers (1996)

Honorable Mentions: Karl Malone (1985), Hal Greer (1958)

Bryant played all 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers and won five NBA Championships. He won MVP in 2008, made 15 All-NBA Teams, 18 All-Star teams and 12 All-Defensive Teams. Bryant was a staple on the All-NBA First Team, making it eight straight seasons from 2006-13.

Unlike Bryant, Malone couldn’t win a title during 18 seasons in Utah and one in Los Angeles to end his career. Hal Greer was one of the NBA’s first elite guards, making 10 All-NBA and seven All-Star teams, winning a title with Philadelphia in 1967.

Pick 14: Clyde Drexler, Portland Trail Blazers (1983)

Honorable Mentions: Tim Hardaway (1989), Peja Stojakovic (1996)

Portland landed one of the great Blazers in franchise history at the back end of the lottery. Across 12 seasons in Portland, Drexler made eight All-Star and five All-NBA Teams. He made two more All-Star teams and won a title in his final three seasons with the Rockets, averaging 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Hardaway also landed in the Hall of Fame, making five All-Star and five All-NBA Teams as one of his era’s best ball-handlers. Stojakovic didn’t quite reach the heights of the other two players mentioned, earning three All-Star nods and one All-NBA Team with the Kings before winning a title in 2011 with the Mavericks.

Pick 15: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (2013)

Honorable Mentions: Kawhi Leonard (2011), Steve Nash (1996)

Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the greatest players of the modern era, winning his Bucks an NBA championship in 2021, two MVP trophies and earning Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He’s been a dominant NBA star for most of his career, making nine All-Star and nine All-NBA Teams while finishing top five in MVP voting each of the last seven seasons.

Nash also won two MVP trophies after returning to the Suns but couldn’t vault his team to title-level success like Antetokounmpo. Leonard is one of the NBA’s all-time great two-way players, notching titles with the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs while making six All-NBA Teams and winning two Defensive Player of the Year trophies.

Pick 16: John Stockton, Utah Jazz (1984)

Honorable Mentions: Metta World Peace (1999), Nikola Vucevic (2011)

Stockton is widely considered an all-time great NBA player, leading the league in assists for nine straight seasons and holding the all-time assist crown by a huge margin. Though Stockton’s Jazz couldn’t ever win a title, he made 10 All-Star and 11 All-NBA teams en route to the Hall of Fame.

Pick 17: Shawn Kemp, Seattle Supersonics (1989)

Honorable Mentions: Jermaine O’Neal (1996), Danny Granger (2005)

Across his first eight NBA seasons in Seattle, Kemp’s monstrous athleticism helped him earn five All-Star and three All-NBA nods. He made his sixth and final All-Star team with the Cavs in 1998, closing off a six-year stretch of consecutive All-Star appearances, where Kemp averaged 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game on strong 57.8 percent true shooting.

O’Neal’s accolades look eerily similar to Kemp’s, as he also made six All-Star and three All-NBA Teams throughout his 18-year NBA tenure. Unlike Kemp, none of those accolades came with the Portland team that drafted him, waiting until his fifth NBA season to win Most Improved Player in Indiana. Granger, another Indiana legend, only made one All-Star team, but averaged nearly 26 points per game in his own 2009 Most Improved Player season.

Pick 18: Joe Dumars, Detroit Pistons (1985)

Honorable Mentions: David West (2003), Ty Lawson (2009)

Dumars gave all 14 of his NBA years to the Pistons, rewarding their faith in him en route to two NBA titles, three All-NBA Team nods and five All-Defensive Team selections. He made the Hall of Fame as one of the best two-way guards of his era. Dumars averaged 16.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while converting 38.2 percent of his threes. He translated this strong play to the playoffs, notably winning the NBA Finals MVP in 1989.

Pick 19: Nate Archibald, Cincinnati Royals (1970)

Honorable Mentions: Rod Strickland (1988), Zach Randolph (2001)

Tiny Archibald was one of the great point guards of the 1970s, making six All-Star and five All-NBA Teams. Though the Hall of Fame honoree won his sole NBA championship with the Celtics in 1981, his best season came in 1973, when Archibald won the scoring and assist titles. He posted an absurd 34 points and 11.4 assists per game for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings, playing 46 minutes a night. He’s the only player in NBA history to win the assist and scoring titles in the same season.

Pick 20: Larry Nance, Phoenix Suns (1981)

Honorable Mentions: Jameer Nelson (2004), Zydrunas Ilgauskas (1996)

Nance composed a strong 13-year NBA career, making three All-Star teams and three All-Defensive Teams for the Suns and Cavs. One of the league’s all-time great athletes, Nance averaged 17.1 points, 8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks on excellent efficiency (58.6 percent career true shooting).

Both Nelson and Ilgauskas made All-Star teams and contributed to winning playoff teams, but neither reached the offensive and defensive heights Nance consistently saw throughout his NBA tenure.

Pick 21: Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics (2006)

Honorable Mentions: Tyrese Maxey (2020), Michael Finley (1995)

While it’s possible to argue for the two honorable mentions peaking higher than Rondo, he won a title in his second season for the Celtics. Across his 16-year NBA career, Rondo made four All-Star teams and four All-Defensive Teams, won three assist titles and one steals title, and earned one All-NBA nod in 2012. Rondo is a playoff riser, consistently increasing his production in the postseason.

Finley made two All-Star teams in his career and won a title in 2007 with the Spurs, though he didn’t accomplish much with the Suns, which drafted him, aside from an All-Rookie nod. Maxey might end up as the best 21st pick ever by the end of his career, coming off of two 25-point-per-game seasons and an All-Star and Most Improved Player nod in 2024.

Pick 22: George McGinnis, Philadelphia 76ers (1973)

Honorable Mentions: Jarrett Allen (2017), Scott Skiles (1986)

McGinnis is one of the best bigs in NBA and ABA history, winning two ABA titles with the Pacers and winning the 1975 ABA MVP. In that MVP season, he averaged a ridiculous 29.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals. He made three of his six All-Star teams with the Sixers, earning two All-NBA and three All-ABA nods throughout his career.

Pick 23: Alex English, Milwaukee Bucks (1976)

Honorable Mentions: World B. Free (1975), Tayshaun Prince (2002)

Both true contenders for this slot had their best seasons on teams other than the ones that drafted them, though none peaked higher than English for the Denver Nuggets. The Hall of Fame honoree is one of the best scorers in NBA history, making three All-NBA and eight All-Star teams. English led the league in scoring in 1982, posting an absurd 28.4 points per game on above league average efficiency.

World B. Free made his lone All-Star and All-NBA Team with the San Diego Clippers, averaging 20.3 points and 3.7 assists per game across his 13-year NBA career. He received MVP votes while playing in Cleveland in 1984 and 1985 after averaging above 22 points per game both seasons. Prince won a title with the Detroit team that drafted him and he made four All-Defensive Teams in the mid-2000s.

Pick 24: Latrell Sprewell, Golden State Warriors (1992)

Honorable Mentions: Arvydas Sabonis (1986), Kyle Lowry (2006)

After the Warriors drafted Sprewell in 1992, he quickly broke out, making three All-Star teams in his first five seasons. He ended up making four All-Star teams and a sole All-NBA and All-Defensive team in 1994, though he averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game across his 13-year career

Sabonis entered the NBA well after his peak, joining the Blazers as a 31-year-old rookie, though he was still a good NBA player. Lowry has a strong case as the pick here after making six All-Star teams, one All-NBA Team and winning the 2019 title, though he didn’t ascend to stardom until later in his career.

Pick 25: Mark Price, Cleveland Cavaliers (1986)

Honorable Mentions: Nicolas Batum (2008), Gerald Wallace (2001)

During his first nine NBA seasons with the Cavaliers, Price played like one of the better guards of his era, making four All-Star Games and four All-NBA Teams. He finished in the top 10 for MVP voting four times as well as becoming one of the best shooters in NBA history, nearly averaging 50-40-90 throughout his career. Across his 12 seasons, Price averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists while making 40.2 percent of his threes.

Pick 26: Vlade Divac, Los Angeles Lakers (1989)

Honorable Mentions: George Hill (2008), Kevin Martin (2004)

While Divac’s greatest contribution to the Lakers was as a trade piece for Kobe Bryant, he was a Hall of Fame center in his own right. Divac made an All-Star team in 2001 for the Kings and was one of the most skilled offensive centers of his era, especially as a passer. Throughout his 16-year career, Divac averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Pick 27: Dennis Rodman, Detroit Pistons (1986)

Honorable Mentions: Pascal Siakam (2016), Rudy Gobert (2013)

Rodman spent his career as one of the best rebounders and defenders in NBA history, making the Hall of Fame despite limited scoring ability. He won five NBA titles, two with Detroit and three with Chicago, impacting winning on multiple teams. Across his 14-year career, Rodman won two Defensive Player of the Year trophies, was the rebounding champion seven times, made two All-NBA and All-Star teams, and made eight All-Defensive Teams.

By the end of their careers, both Gobert and Siakam may have Hall of Fame cases. Gobert is one of the best defenders of the modern era, winning four Defensive Player of the Year trophies; Siakam has two All-NBA nods and a 2019 NBA title in Toronto.

Pick 28: Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs (2001)

Honorable Mentions: Jaden McDaniels (2020), Leandro Barbosa (2003)

Parker manned the starting point guard spot for the Spurs from his rookie year all the way until 2017. Throughout his Hall of Fame career, he helped the Spurs win four NBA titles. Parker made six All-Star teams and four All-NBA Teams, as well as earning Finals MVP in 2007.

Pick 29: Dennis Johnson, Seattle Supersonics (1976)

Honorable Mentions: Derrick White (2016), Toni Kukoc (1990)

Johnson entered the Hall of Fame as an all-time great defensive player, making nine All-Defensive Teams alongside five All-Star and two All-NBA selections. Though he spent most of his career with Larry Bird’s Celtics, he won his first title in 1979 with Seattle, taking home that year’s Finals MVP after averaging 22.6 points, 6.0 assists. 6.0 rebounds and four stocks (steals and blocks) in that series.

Kukoc is also a basketball Hall of Fame inductee, most known for his contributions to three straight Bulls championships in the late 1990s. White contributed to the 2024 NBA title, adding big value on offense and defense for a loaded Boston team.

Pick 30: Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls (2011)

Honorable Mentions: Spencer Haywood (1971), Gilbert Arenas (2001)

After a few solid seasons to begin his Bulls career, Butler ascended to stardom in 2015, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player trophy. He’s played for five teams so far, making five All-NBA Teams, five All-Defensive Teams and driving huge playoff success in Miami later in his career.

Haywood had a more storied career than Butler but never played for the Buffalo Braves team that drafted him after he won the ABA MVP as a rookie in 1970 following historic legal disputes. Though he never won an NBA MVP, Haywood made the Hall of Fame on the back of five All-Star and four All-NBA nods. Arenas was one of the best scorers of the early 2000s, making three All-NBA and All-Star teams from 2005-07, peaking at 29.3 points per game in 2006.

Pick 31: Manute Bol, Washington Bullets (1985)

Honorable Mentions: Doc Rivers (1983), Andrew Nembhard (2022)

The 7-foot-7 Bol was one of the NBA’s first true giants. He parlayed that size into two block titles and an All-Defensive Second Team nod as a rookie in 1986. That year, Bol finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and finished among the top four in three of his first four seasons. He played in just 10 NBA seasons but made his mark defensively early on.

Rivers made his lone All-Star team in 1988 for the Atlanta Hawks, spending 13 years in the NBA as a strong two-way guard. Andrew Nembhard could take Bol’s mantle as his career continues after contributing key minutes, especially defensively, for a Pacers team one win away from the 2025 NBA title.

Pick 32: Rashard Lewis, Seattle Supersonics (1998)

Honorable Mentions: Luke Walton (2003), Ivica Zubac (2016)

Lewis spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Sonics, making the first of his two All-Star teams in 2005. He made the other in 2009 with the Magic, helping his Orlando squad reach the NBA Finals that season. Lewis was one of the NBA’s best stretch big men, averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across his career while making 38.6 percent of his threes.

Pick 33: Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks (2018)

Honorable Mentions: Bob Love (1965), Kevin Duckworth (1986)

Brunson began his star breakout with the Mavericks, but ascended to true superstardom after signing with the Knicks in 2022. Since then, he has developed into one of the NBA’s best players, making the All-Star Game and All-NBA Second Team each of the last two seasons. In three seasons with the Knicks, Brunson has averaged 26.4 points and 6.7 assists on 59.8 percent true shooting.

Though Love was one of the first all-time great Bulls, he also had his best years once leaving the team that drafted him. After the Royals drafted Love in 1965, he found his way to Chicago in 1968 and made three All-Star, three All-Defensive and two All-NBA Teams across his nine seasons with the Bulls.

Pick 34: Norm Van Lier, Cincinnati Royals (1969)

Honorable Mentions: Jae Crowder (2012), Carlos Boozer (2002)

Van Lier was one of the better two-way guards of the 1970s, racking up accolades across 10 NBA seasons for the Bulls, Bucks and Cincinnati Royals. He made three All-Star teams, eight All-Defensive Teams and the 1974 All-NBA Second Team. Before joining the Bulls, Van Lier led the NBA in assists (10.1 per game) for the Royals in 1971.

Pick 35: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (2012)

Honorable Mentions: DeAndre Jordan (2008), Herbert Jones (2021)

As the defensive backbone for one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties, Green carved out a probable Hall of Fame career in Golden State. He’s played all 13 of his NBA seasons with the Warriors, winning four NBA championships. Despite mediocre counting stats, Green established himself as one the league’s all-time best defenders, making four All-Star teams, two All-NBA Teams and nine All-Defensive Teams while winning the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

Jordan, who is still playing today, was a key piece for many successful Clippers seasons throughout the mid-2010s, making three All-NBA and two All-Defensive Teams in his career.

Pick 36: Maurice Cheeks, Philadelphia 76ers (1978)

Honorable Mentions: Mitchell Robinson (2018), Cliff Robinson (1989)

The Sixers received a massive return on their investment in Cheeks, turning the 36th pick into a Hall of Fame career. Across 15 NBA seasons, 11 of those coming in Philadelphia, Cheeks earned four All-Star and four All-Defensive First Team nods, averaging over two steals per game throughout his career.

Two Robinsons — Mitch and Cliff — both returned significant value for their teams as defense-first bigs. Cliff, who passed away in 2020, made an All-Star team, two All-Defensive Teams and won the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year in Portland.

Pick 37: Nick Van Exel, Los Angeles Lakers (1993)

Honorable Mentions: Luc Mbah a Moute (2008), Mehmet Okur (2001)

Van Exel spent his 13 NBA seasons as a potent offensive weapon, making his lone All-Star team with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 14.4 points and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor. In 2002, he averaged a career-best 18.4 points per game. Two years prior, he logged a career-best 9.0 assists per game, ranking second in assists that season behind Jason Kidd.

Pick 38: Chandler Parsons, Houston Rockets (2011)

Honorable Mentions: Daniel Gafford (2019), Steve Blake (2003)

Parsons is the best among a few useful role players drafted 38th overall, averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.3 percent beyond the arc across nine NBA seasons. His best years came with the Rockets, peaking as a 16.6-point-per-game scorer in 2014.

Pick 39: Khris Middleton, Detroit Pistons (2012)

Honorable Mentions: Al Attles (1960), Jerami Grant (2014)

Middleton spent just his rookie season in Detroit before the Pistons moved him to Milwaukee, where he’d spend the next decade establishing himself as one of the franchise’s best players. He was a key piece on Milwaukee’s 2021 title team and has made three All-Star appearances in his career.

He’s consistently raised his level of performance in the postseason, averaging 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 55.9 percent true shooting. Middleton had the ability to scale up and still thrive on offense whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo missed time, averaging an efficient 24.3 points per game across the 2023 and 2024 postseasons.

Pick 40: George Gervin, Phoenix Suns (1974)

Honorable Mentions: Monta Ellis (2005), Josh Richardson (2015)

Though Iceman never played for the Suns team that drafted him, he carved out a Hall of Fame career as one of the league’s all-time great scorers. Across his 14 years, Gervin made 12 All-Star teams, seven All-NBA Teams, two All-ABA Teams and won the NBA scoring title four times.

Gervin never won an MVP but finished top six in voting from 1978-82. In 1980, he averaged an absurd 33.1 points per game on 58.7 percent true shooting, well above the league average at the time.

Pick 41: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (2014)

Honorable Mentions: Jodie Meeks (2009), Cuttino Mobley (1998)

There’s an easy argument for Jokic as the best draft pick of all-time, as Denver stole one the NBA’s greatest players ever at pick 41. During his 10 NBA seasons, Jokic has made seven All-Star and All-NBA Teams, claiming three MVP awards and the 2023 NBA title for his Nuggets.

Today, he is widely considered the NBA’s best player with no signs of slowing down, averaging a comical 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists on efficiency 8.8 points above league average last year. There’s a strong case Jokic could have five straight MVPs, as he finished second in 2023 and 2025. Advanced metrics view him as a stamped NBA legend; he ranks first all-time in Win Shares per 48 minutes and Box Plus-Minus.

Pick 42: Stephen Jackson, Phoenix Suns (1997)

Honorable Mentions: Patrick Beverley (2009), Davis Bertans (2011)

Jackson spent his first few NBA seasons overseas before joining the New Jersey Nets in 2000. He helped the Spurs win the 2003 NBA title before producing as a scorer for nearly a decade, finishing 12th in MVP voting in 2010. Across his 14-year career, Jackson averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for eight different teams.

Pick 43: Michael Redd, Milwaukee Bucks (2000)

Honorable Mentions: Isaiah Hartenstein (2017), Trevor Ariza (2004)

Despite falling to 43rd in 2000, Redd quickly established himself as one of the premier scorers of the early 2000s. He made the All-Star and All-NBA Third Team in 2004 and averaged a career-high 26.7 points in 2007. He ranked sixth in scoring that season, only trailing all-time greats like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.

Hartenstein and Ariza both contributed to title-winning teams as key role players. Hartenstein helped the Thunder win the 2025 title while Ariza helped the Lakers win in 2009. Yet neither starred like Redd did and were both drafted by different teams than the ones with which they won championships.

Pick 44: Brian Cardinal, Detroit Pistons (2000)

Honorable Mentions: Mike Muscala (2013), Chase Budinger (2009)

Cardinal played 12 NBA seasons, most known for his contributions to Dallas’s 2011 NBA title. Dubbed “The Custodian,” Cardinal mostly offered rebounding and defense to his teams, but he spaced the floor effectively for a big man, making 37.2 percent of over 650 career 3-point attempts. Budinger and Muscala are both solid NBA players, but only Cardinal won at the highest level.

Pick 45: Bob Dandrige, Milwaukee Bucks (1969)

Honorable Mentions: Goran Dragic (2008), Lou Williams (2005)

Dandridge spent nine of his 13 NBA seasons with the Bucks, authoring a Hall of Fame career in Milwaukee. He won two NBA titles, one with the Bucks and one with the Washington Bullets, making four All-Star teams in total. In 1979, Dandridge made the All-NBA Second Team and All-Defensive First Team, finishing fifth in MVP voting.

Lou Williams and Goran Dragic both carved out long careers as strong complementary guards on good teams, but neither comes particularly close to touching Dandridge’s Hall of Fame NBA tenure.

Pick 46: Jeff Hornacek, Phoenix Suns (1986)

Honorable Mentions: Danny Green (2009), Jerome Kersey (1984)

Although there’s steep competition for the best 46th pick, Hornacek ultimately made the biggest impact for the team that drafted him. Though he spent the back half of his career for a strong Jazz team, he made his lone All-Star appearance in 1992 with the Suns. That season, Hornacek eclipsed 20 points per game on excellent efficiency (59.2 percent true shooting) while adding five rebounds and five assists per game.

Green arguably peaked higher than Hornacek and was a key piece for three different championship teams, winning titles with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers. But he didn’t contribute much to the Cavs team that drafted him. Kersey played 17 NBA seasons and won a title with the Spurs in 1999, averaging a solid 10.3 points and 5.5 boards across his career.

Pick 47: Paul Millsap, Utah Jazz (2006)

Honorable Mentions: Mo Williams (2003), Vernon Maxwell (1988)

Despite falling late in the draft, Millsap made the All-Rookie Team in 2007 for the Jazz. He mustered an impressive 16-year career, earning four straight All-Star bids from 2014-17 with the Hawks. Millsap consistently evolved his game, adding a reliable 3-point shot in the mid-2010s, helping him average 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while making 34.1 percent of his threes across his NBA tenure.

Williams made an All-Star team for the Cavs in the late 2000s and Maxwell won two titles with Houston in the mid-1990s, but neither can match Millsap’s impact or longevity.

Pick 48: Marc Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers (2007)

Honorable Mentions: Cedric Ceballos (1990), Craig Hodges (1982)

In 2008, the Memphis Grizzlies traded for Marc Gasol — shipping his brother, Pau, to the Lakers — marking the start of a strong 13-year NBA career. Gasol was one of the better centers of the modern era, making three All-Star and two All-NBA Teams. He was the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year and played a key role in Toronto’s 2019 title.

Though Ceballos, who made one All-Star team, and Hodges, who won two titles, are notable players, Gasol’s body of work far exceeds those two.

Pick 49: Eddie Johnson, Atlanta Hawks (1977)

Honorable Mentions: Isaiah Joe (2020), Leon Powe (2006)

Johnson quickly made his mark in the NBA after joining the Hawks in 1977, garnering two All-Star and two All-Defensive Second Team nods through his first four seasons. Across his 10-year career, he averaged 15.1 points. 5.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Johnson slightly increased his efficiency in the postseason, appearing in nine playoff series for the Hawks and Sonics.

Pick 50: Steve Kerr, Phoenix Suns (1988)

Honorable Mentions: Georges Niang (2016), Larry Kenon (1973)

Both Kerr and the closest honorable mention (Kenon) primarily etched themselves in history for different teams than the ones that drafted them. Kerr contributed to five title-winning teams, three in Chicago and two in San Antonio, making 45.4 percent of his 1,600 3-point attempts, including some historically clutch playoff shots.

Kenon was more productive across the board than Kerr, despite his relative lack of notoriety. He made five All-Star teams and won the 1974 ABA title as a rookie with the New York Nets, averaging 17.2 points and 8.9 rebounds across his 10-year pro career.

Pick 51: Kyle Korver, Philadelphia 76ers (2003)

Honorable Mentions: Monte Morris (2017), Jim Petersen (1984)

Korver authored a career as one of the NBA’s all-time best 3-point shooters. He made an All-Star team in 2015 for the Hawks, where he spent five of his 17 NBA seasons. Korver made 42.9 percent of his 5,715 career 3-point attempts and ranks eighth all-time in made threes (2,450).

Pick 52: Toumani Camara, Phoenix Suns (2023)

Honorable Mentions: Rasual Butler (2002), Donald Royal (1987)

Though Camara has played just two NBA seasons — both for the Blazers, which traded for him before his rookie season — there isn’t much competition for this spot. In 2024-25, Camara broke out as one of the NBA’s better defensive players and made the All-Defensive Second Team. As his career progresses, he should comfortably take the 52nd pick mantle.

Pick 53: Anthony Mason, Portland Trail Blazers (1988)

Honorable Mentions: Nando De Colo (2009), Jaylen Clark (2023)

Mason put together a productive 13-year career, impacting winning for multiple teams. He made one All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive Team apiece, winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1995. He appeared in 13 playoff series for the Knicks during the 1990s, helping them reach the 1994 NBA Finals. Later in his career, Mason made the All-Star team with Miami, averaging 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 2001.

Pick 54: Sam Mitchell, Houston Rockets (1985)

Honorable Mentions: Mark Blount (1997), Sandro Mamukelashvili (2021)

Mitchell entered the NBA in 1989, joining the Timberwolves and playing 30 minutes a night his rookie season. He played for 13 years, spending 10 of those in Minnesota. He averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, peaking at a career-best 14.6 points per game in 1991.

Pick 55: Patty Mills, Portland Trail Blazers (2009)

Honorable Mentions: Luis Scola (2002), Aaron Wiggins (2021)

There’s a bit of competition for this spot, but we ultimately chose Mills, who played 16 NBA seasons for seven different teams. He won a title with the 2014 Spurs, adding 10.2 points per game off the bench. Mills, who retired from basketball this year, was a prolific shooter throughout his career, converting 38.5 percent of his 4,012 3-point attempts.

Scola played 10 seasons and added value throughout as a stretch big man. He averaged 12 points and 6.7 rebounds for his career. Wiggins could usurp Mills if he continues ascending, especially after helping the Thunder win the 2025 NBA title.

Pick 56: Mickey Johnson, Chicago Bulls (1974)

Honorable Mentions: Ramon Sessions (2007), Amir Johnson (2005)

Across his 12-year career, Johnson averaged a sturdy 14.1 points. 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists on around league average efficiency. He put up 15.3 points per game for the Bulls during his sophomore campaign and scored in double-digits the next nine seasons. It’s hard to complain about that production from a 56th overall pick.

Pick 57: Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs (1999)

Honorable Mentions: Marcin Gortat (2005), Frank Brickowski (1981)

Widely considered one of the greatest second-round picks of all-time, Ginobili fell in the draft due to uncertainty around foreign players, especially ones who wouldn’t come over immediately. He quickly starred for the Spurs after joining the team in 2002-03, establishing himself as arguably the greatest bench player of all-time.

Ginobili made two All-NBA Teams, was the 2007-08 Sixth Man of the Year and won four titles with the Spurs en route to the Hall of Fame. Impact metrics like Estimated Plus-Minus viewed him as a top-three player in the mid-2000s. With all due respect to the Polish Hammer, Ginobili is one of the league’s all-time great players and the easy choice for this spot.

Pick 58: Kurt Rambis, New York Knicks (1980)

Honorable Mentions: Paul Reed (2020), Jericho Sims (2021)

Rambis waited a year to enter the NBA, joining the Lakers in 1982 and immediately carving out a role. He spent nine seasons with the Lakers and won four titles. Across his 14-year career, Rambis played for four teams, averaging 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.

Pick 59: Pat Cummings, Milwaukee Bucks (1978)

Honorable Mentions: Sedric Toney (1985), Jalen Harris (2020)

Cummings played for five teams throughout his 12-year career, though he played his best ball from 1983-86. Across those four seasons with the Mavericks and Knicks, Cummings averaged 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds and shot just under 50 percent from the field. It’s a long, solid NBA career, especially for a pick this late in the draft.

Pick 60: Michael Cooper, Los Angeles Lakers (1978)

Honorable Mentions: Drazen Petrovic (1986), Isaiah Thomas (2011)

Cooper is the pick for a surprisingly stacked last draft slot, especially compared to most of the late second round. Driven by excellent defense, he was a staple for a Lakers team that won five titles during his tenure. Cooper earned Defensive Player of the Year in 1987 and recorded eight All-Defensive Team selections.

There’s a case here for Thomas, who peaked higher than Cooper and finished fifth in MVP voting during his dominant 2017 season. Thomas achieved that success for the Celtics, though, not the Kings, which drafted him. In another timeline, the obvious choice here might’ve been Petrovic, who tragically passed away in 1993 after making his first All-NBA Team.