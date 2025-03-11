On Tuesday, March 11, there are four NBA games for NBA fans to watch and bet. At 7:30 p.m. EST, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road to face the Indiana Pacers.

Later at 8:00 p.m. EST, the LA Clippers will be in New Orleans to face the Pelicans. Below, we’ll look at two different same-game parlays for Bucks-Pacers & Clippers-Pelicans.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 11, 2025

Best Same-Game Parlay Bets For Bucks-Pacers & Clippers-Pelicans on March 11

Same Game Parlay for Bucks vs. Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton Over 7.5 assists & Damian Lillard Over 3.5 three-pointers (+163)

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road Tuesday night for their third of four meetings vs. the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard and the Bucks won their previous matchups in 2024-25. This season, Lillard is averaging (25.5) points and (7.1) assists per game. Lillard averages (9.1) three-pointers attempted per game. The first leg of this two-leg parlay is Damian Lillard over 3.5 three-pointers. He’s done that in seven of his last 16 games.

Tyrese Haliburton’s averages are down in 2024-25 compared to years past. However, he hasn’t let that affect him on a night-to-night basis. Haliburton has been able to shake off a slow start to the season. He’s been playing at a high level over the last three months. His (8.9) assists per game leads the Pacers this year. In 12 of his last 15 games, Haliburton has recorded over 7.5 assists. That is the second leg of this two-leg parlay. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, this parlay has (+163) odds.

Same Game Parlay for Clippers vs. Pelicans:

Trey Murphy III Over 19.5 points & James Harden Over 7.5 assists (+120)

It’s been a season to forget in 2024-25 for the Pelicans. The team is 17-48 through 65 games. That is the fourth-worth record in the NBA. On Tuesday, New Orleans is at home to face the Clippers. They’ve lost four straight. Trey Murphy III is averaging a career-high (21.8) points per game in 2024-25. He’s scored over 19.5 points in 11 of his last 18 games. The first leg of this second two-leg parlay is Trey Murphy III over 19.5 points vs. Los Angeles.

James Harden and the Clippers are 35-29 this season, currently 8th in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is 4-6 in their last 10 games but have won three straight. Only (1.5) games separate them from the Warriors who are in sixth. Harden is having a solid season with the Clippers and was named an all-star for the 11th time in his career. His (8.6) assists per game leads the team this season. Harden has had over 7.5 assists in 10 of his last 16 games. That is the second leg of this two-leg parlay. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, this parlay has (+120) odds.